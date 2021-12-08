Schließen

Successive duplication-divergence mechanisms at the RCO locus contributed to leaf shape diversity in the Brassicaceae

  Gene duplication is a major driver for the increase of biological complexity. The divergence of newly duplicated paralogs may allow novel functions to evolve, while maintaining the ancestral one. Alternatively, partitioning the ancestral function among paralogs may allow parts of that role to follow independent evolutionary trajectories. We studied the REDUCED COMPLEXITY (RCO) locus, which contains three paralogs that have evolved through two independent events of gene duplication, and which underlies repeated events of leaf shape evolution within the Brassicaceae. In particular, we took advantage of the presence of three potentially functional paralogs in Capsella to investigate the extent of functional divergence among them. We demonstrate that the RCO copies control growth in different areas of the leaf. Consequently, the copies that are retained active in the different Brassicaceae lineages contribute to define the leaf dissection pattern. Our results further illustrate how successive gene duplication events and subsequent functional divergence can increase trait evolvability by providing independent evolutionary trajectories to specialized functions that have an additive effect on a given trait.

Author details:Susanna Streubel, Michael Andre FritzORCiDGND, Melanie Teltow, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Adrien SicardORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.164301
ISSN:0950-1991
ISSN:1477-9129
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29691226
Title of parent work (English):Development : Company of Biologists
Publisher:Company of Biologists
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Tag:Arabidopsis; Capsella; Gene duplication; Leaf shape; Morphological evolution; Plant development
Volume:145
Issue:8
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SI1967/2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

