Data reduction approaches for dissecting transcriptional effects on metabolism

  The availability of high-throughput data from transcriptomics and metabolomics technologies provides the opportunity to characterize the transcriptional effects on metabolism. Here we propose and evaluate two computational approaches rooted in data reduction techniques to identify and categorize transcriptional effects on metabolism by combining data on gene expression and metabolite levels. The approaches determine the partial correlation between two metabolite data profiles upon control of given principal components extracted from transcriptomics data profiles. Therefore, they allow us to investigate both data types with all features simultaneously without doing preselection of genes. The proposed approaches allow us to categorize the relation between pairs of metabolites as being under transcriptional or post-transcriptional regulation. The resulting classification is compared to existing literature and accumulated evidence about regulatory mechanism of reactions and pathways in the cases of Escherichia coil, Saccharomycies cerevisiae, and Arabidopsis thaliana.

Metadaten
Author details:Kevin Schwahn, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpls.2018.00538
ISSN:1664-462X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29731765
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in plant science
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Tag:A. thaliana; E. coil; S. cerevisiae; data reduction; metabolomics; partial correlation; principal component analysis; regulation
Volume:9
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:International Max Planck Research School on Plant Growth at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology, Potsdam-Golm, Germany; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck Society; PlantaSYST - EU
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

