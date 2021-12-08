Generation of 3-dimensional multi-patches on silica particles via printing with wrinkled stamps

Daniela John, Marc Zimmermann, Alexander Böker A simple route towards patchy particles with anisotropic patches with respect to a different functionality and directionality is presented. This method is based on microcontact printing of positively charged polyethylenimine (PEI) on silica particles using wrinkled stamps. Due to the wrinkled surface, the number of patches on the particles as well as the distance between two patches can be controlled.