Schließen

Generation of 3-dimensional multi-patches on silica particles via printing with wrinkled stamps

  • A simple route towards patchy particles with anisotropic patches with respect to a different functionality and directionality is presented. This method is based on microcontact printing of positively charged polyethylenimine (PEI) on silica particles using wrinkled stamps. Due to the wrinkled surface, the number of patches on the particles as well as the distance between two patches can be controlled.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniela John, Marc ZimmermannORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c8sm00224j
ISSN:1744-683X
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29658034
Title of parent work (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/26
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Volume:14
Issue:16
Number of pages:6
First page:3057
Last Page:3062
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo