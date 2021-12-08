Schließen

Structures of Angptl3 and Angptl4, modulators of triglyceride levels and coronary artery disease

  • Coronary artery disease is the most common cause of death globally and is linked to a number of risk factors including serum low density lipoprotein, high density lipoprotein, triglycerides and lipoprotein(a). Recently two proteins, angiopoietin-like protein 3 and 4, have emerged from genetic studies as being factors that significantly modulate plasma triglyceride levels and coronary artery disease. The exact function and mechanism of action of both proteins remains to be elucidated, however, mutations in these proteins results in up to 34% reduction in coronary artery disease and inhibition of function results in reduced plasma triglyceride levels. Here we report the crystal structures of the fibrinogen-like domains of both proteins. These structures offer new insights into the reported loss of function mutations, the mechanisms of action of the proteins and open up the possibility for the rational design of low molecular weight inhibitors for intervention in coronary artery disease.

Metadaten
Author details:Ekaterina Biterova, Mariam Esmaeeli Moghaddam TabalvandaniORCiD, Heli I. Alanen, Mirva SaaranenORCiD, Lloyd W. Ruddock
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-25237-7
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29713054
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Volume:8
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Academy of FinlandAcademy of Finland [266457, 272573]; Sigrid Juselius FoundationSigrid Juselius Foundation; Biocenter Oulu
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

