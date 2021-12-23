Impulse für Schulreform: Zum reformpädagogischen Schulprojekt von Eugenie Schwarzwald in Wien 1901-1938

The focus of this dissertation is the rediscovery, analysis and educational historical classification of the reform educational school project of Eugenie SCHWARZWALD in Vienna in the first third of the 20th century. The genesis of school development reveals the reform-educational interweaving of this nationally significant school project, which has significantly shaped the profile, the content-related and didactic-methodological design of school, school life and teaching. In the introduction (chapter 1), the cognitive interest, the central issues, the analyzed source material and the methodological procedures of the work are presented as a historically critical analysis and a discourse analysis of the sources used. The systematic development of the theme takes place along three main chapters. The social and educational historical classification of the school project moves into the world of ideas and socio-structural reality of Vienna (chapter 2), biographical approaches of the school founder, the founding, genesis, formation and

The focus of this dissertation is the rediscovery, analysis and educational historical classification of the reform educational school project of Eugenie SCHWARZWALD in Vienna in the first third of the 20th century. The genesis of school development reveals the reform-educational interweaving of this nationally significant school project, which has significantly shaped the profile, the content-related and didactic-methodological design of school, school life and teaching. In the introduction (chapter 1), the cognitive interest, the central issues, the analyzed source material and the methodological procedures of the work are presented as a historically critical analysis and a discourse analysis of the sources used. The systematic development of the theme takes place along three main chapters. The social and educational historical classification of the school project moves into the world of ideas and socio-structural reality of Vienna (chapter 2), biographical approaches of the school founder, the founding, genesis, formation and termination of the school project, the structural and pedagogical characteristics, the reform pedagogic characteristics in the the first third of the twentieth century (chapter 3). At the same time, exemplary connections to contemporary reform pedagogical trends are made just as visible as the associated impulse given by the SCHWARZWALD School Project to the educational system in Vienna and Austria. One of the focal points of the work is the analysis of the manifold links between the SCHWARZWALD School and the Artistic Avantgarde (chapter 4). The thesis summary (chapter 5) recognizes SCHWARZWALD's achievements in higher education for girls in Vienna and Austria. Finally, the paper asks about the scope of the reform educational impulses associated with the school project and systematizes the conditions of success and non-negligence in regard to the school reform process. This makes the work - with a view to transfer considerations - suitable for current questions of school development.

