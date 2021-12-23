Impulse für Schulreform: Zum reformpädagogischen Schulprojekt von Eugenie Schwarzwald in Wien 1901-1938
Impetus for school reform: On Eugenie Schwarzwald's reform pedagogical school project in Vienna 1901-1938
- Im Mittelpunkt dieser Dissertation steht die Wiederentdeckung, Analyse und bildungshistorische Einordnung des reformpädagogischen Schulprojekts von Eugenie SCHWARZWALD (1872-1940) in Wien im ersten Drittel des 20. Jahrhunderts. Die Genese der Schulentwicklung offenbart die reformpädagogischen Verflechtungen eines überregional bedeutsamen Schulprojekts, die maßgeblich das Profil, die inhaltliche sowie didaktisch-methodische Ausgestaltung von Schule, Schulleben und Unterricht geprägt haben. In der Einleitung (Kap. 1) werden das Erkenntnisinteresse, die zentralen Fragestellungen, die ausgewerteten Quellenbestände und die methodische Vorgehensweise der Arbeit als historisch kritische Analyse der herangezogenen Quellen aufgezeigt. Die systematische Entfaltung des Themas erfolgt entlang von drei zentralen Kapiteln. Dabei rücken die gesellschaftliche und bildungshistorische Einordnung des Schulprojekts in die Ideenwelt und sozialstrukturelle Wirklichkeit Wiens (Kap. 2), biographische Zugänge der Schulgründerin, die Gründung, Genese,Im Mittelpunkt dieser Dissertation steht die Wiederentdeckung, Analyse und bildungshistorische Einordnung des reformpädagogischen Schulprojekts von Eugenie SCHWARZWALD (1872-1940) in Wien im ersten Drittel des 20. Jahrhunderts. Die Genese der Schulentwicklung offenbart die reformpädagogischen Verflechtungen eines überregional bedeutsamen Schulprojekts, die maßgeblich das Profil, die inhaltliche sowie didaktisch-methodische Ausgestaltung von Schule, Schulleben und Unterricht geprägt haben. In der Einleitung (Kap. 1) werden das Erkenntnisinteresse, die zentralen Fragestellungen, die ausgewerteten Quellenbestände und die methodische Vorgehensweise der Arbeit als historisch kritische Analyse der herangezogenen Quellen aufgezeigt. Die systematische Entfaltung des Themas erfolgt entlang von drei zentralen Kapiteln. Dabei rücken die gesellschaftliche und bildungshistorische Einordnung des Schulprojekts in die Ideenwelt und sozialstrukturelle Wirklichkeit Wiens (Kap. 2), biographische Zugänge der Schulgründerin, die Gründung, Genese, Ausformung sowie Beendigung des Schulprojekts, die strukturellen und pädagogischen Charakteristika, die reformpädagogischen Merkmale im ersten Drittel des 20. Jahrhunderts (Kap. 3) in den Mittelpunkt der Analyse. Zugleich werden exemplarische Verflechtungen zu den zeitgenössischen reformpädagogischen Strömungen ebenso sichtbar gemacht wie die damit verbundene Impulsgebung des SCHWARZWALD-Schulprojekts auf das Schulwesen Wiens und Österreichs. Einen Schwerpunkt der Arbeit bildet die Analyse der mannigfachen Vernetzungen der SCHWARZWALDschule im Hinblick auf die Künstlerische Avantgarde (Kap. 4). In der thesenhaften Zusammenfassung (Kap. 5) werden SCHWARZWALDs Leistungen für das österreichische Schul- und Bildungswesen, u. a. für die höhere Mädchenbildung, gewürdigt. Die Arbeit fragt schließlich nach der Reichweite der mit dem Schulprojekt verbundenen reformpädagogischen Impulse und systematisiert Gelingens- und Nichtgelingens-Bedingungen für den Schulreformprozess. Das macht die Arbeit – mit Blick auf Transferüberlegungen – für aktuelle Fragestellungen der Schulentwicklung anschlussfähig.…
- The focus of this dissertation is the rediscovery, analysis and educational historical classification of the reform educational school project of Eugenie SCHWARZWALD in Vienna in the first third of the 20th century. The genesis of school development reveals the reform-educational interweaving of this nationally significant school project, which has significantly shaped the profile, the content-related and didactic-methodological design of school, school life and teaching. In the introduction (chapter 1), the cognitive interest, the central issues, the analyzed source material and the methodological procedures of the work are presented as a historically critical analysis and a discourse analysis of the sources used. The systematic development of the theme takes place along three main chapters. The social and educational historical classification of the school project moves into the world of ideas and socio-structural reality of Vienna (chapter 2), biographical approaches of the school founder, the founding, genesis, formation andThe focus of this dissertation is the rediscovery, analysis and educational historical classification of the reform educational school project of Eugenie SCHWARZWALD in Vienna in the first third of the 20th century. The genesis of school development reveals the reform-educational interweaving of this nationally significant school project, which has significantly shaped the profile, the content-related and didactic-methodological design of school, school life and teaching. In the introduction (chapter 1), the cognitive interest, the central issues, the analyzed source material and the methodological procedures of the work are presented as a historically critical analysis and a discourse analysis of the sources used. The systematic development of the theme takes place along three main chapters. The social and educational historical classification of the school project moves into the world of ideas and socio-structural reality of Vienna (chapter 2), biographical approaches of the school founder, the founding, genesis, formation and termination of the school project, the structural and pedagogical characteristics, the reform pedagogic characteristics in the the first third of the twentieth century (chapter 3). At the same time, exemplary connections to contemporary reform pedagogical trends are made just as visible as the associated impulse given by the SCHWARZWALD School Project to the educational system in Vienna and Austria. One of the focal points of the work is the analysis of the manifold links between the SCHWARZWALD School and the Artistic Avantgarde (chapter 4). The thesis summary (chapter 5) recognizes SCHWARZWALD's achievements in higher education for girls in Vienna and Austria. Finally, the paper asks about the scope of the reform educational impulses associated with the school project and systematizes the conditions of success and non-negligence in regard to the school reform process. This makes the work - with a view to transfer considerations - suitable for current questions of school development.…
|Christa Holzbauer
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-530199
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53019
|Frank ToschGND, Joachim ScholzORCiDGND
|Frank Tosch
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2021/12/23
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/11/25
|2021/12/23
|Bildungshistorische Einordnung; Didaktisch-methodische Ausgestaltung von Schule; Errungenschaften für die höhere Mädchenbildung in Wien; Gründung, Genese, Ausformung sowie Beendigung eines Schulprojekts; Historisch-kritische Analyse; Impulse für Schulreform; Künstlerische Avantgarde; Reformpädagogisches Schulprojekt; Schulgründerin Eugenie Schwarzwald; Schulreformprozesse; Strukturelle und pädagogischen Charakteristika
achievements in higher education for girls in Vienna; artistic Avantgarde; didactic-methodological design of school; educational historical classification; founding, genesis, formation and termination of a school project; historically critical analysis; impulses for school development.; reform educational school project; school founder Eugenie Schwarzwald; school reform process; structural and pedagogical characteristics
|385
|DD 4700, DF 3007, BD 9300
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Urheberrechtsschutz