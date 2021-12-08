Schließen

Thiol-ene photofunctionalization of 1,4-polymyrcene

  • 1,4-Polymyrcene was synthesized by anionic polymerization of -myrcene and was subjected to photochemical functionalization with various thiols (i.e. methyl thioglycolate, methyl 3-mercaptopropionate, butyl 3-mercaptopropionate, ethyl 2-mercaptopropionate and 2-methyl-2-propanethiol) using benzophenone/UV light as the radical source. The yield of thiol addition to the trisubstituted double bonds of 1,4-polymyrcene decreased in the order 1 degrees thiol (ca 95%) > 2 degrees thiol (ca 80%) > 3 degrees thiol (<5%), due to the reversibility of the thiol-ene reaction. Remarkably, thiol addition to the side-chain double bonds was 8 - 10 times (1 degrees thiol) or 24 times (2 degrees thiol) faster than to the main-chain double bonds, which can be explained by the different accessibility of the double bonds and steric hindrance. Despite the use of a 10-fold excess of thiol with respect to myrcene units, the thiol-ene addition was accompanied by chain coupling reactions, which in the extreme case of 3 degrees thiol (or in the absence of thiol)1,4-Polymyrcene was synthesized by anionic polymerization of -myrcene and was subjected to photochemical functionalization with various thiols (i.e. methyl thioglycolate, methyl 3-mercaptopropionate, butyl 3-mercaptopropionate, ethyl 2-mercaptopropionate and 2-methyl-2-propanethiol) using benzophenone/UV light as the radical source. The yield of thiol addition to the trisubstituted double bonds of 1,4-polymyrcene decreased in the order 1 degrees thiol (ca 95%) > 2 degrees thiol (ca 80%) > 3 degrees thiol (<5%), due to the reversibility of the thiol-ene reaction. Remarkably, thiol addition to the side-chain double bonds was 8 - 10 times (1 degrees thiol) or 24 times (2 degrees thiol) faster than to the main-chain double bonds, which can be explained by the different accessibility of the double bonds and steric hindrance. Despite the use of a 10-fold excess of thiol with respect to myrcene units, the thiol-ene addition was accompanied by chain coupling reactions, which in the extreme case of 3 degrees thiol (or in the absence of thiol) resulted in the formation of insoluble crosslinked material. As an example, a methyl-thioglycolate-functionalized 1,4-polymyrcene was saponified/crosslinked to give submicron polyelectrolyte particles in dilute alkaline solution. (c) 2018 Society of Chemical Industryshow moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Aleksandar MaticGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/pi.5534
ISSN:0959-8103
ISSN:1097-0126
Title of parent work (English):Polymer international
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/12
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/08
Tag:photochemistry; polymyrcene; regioselectivity; thiol-ene
Volume:67
Issue:5
Number of pages:6
First page:500
Last Page:505
Funding institution:Zentrales Innovationsprogramm Mittelstand (ZIM) of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) [ZF4189301SL5]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo