A combined multiwavelength VLA/ALMA/Chandra study unveils the complex magnetosphere of the B-type star HR5907

Paolo Leto, C. Trigilio, Lida M. Oskinova, R. Ignace, C. S. Buemi, G. Umana, A. Ingallinera, Francesco Leone, N. M. Phillips, Claudia Agliozzo, Helge Todt, L. Cerrigone
- We present new radio/millimeter measurements of the hot magnetic star HR5907 obtained with the VLA and ALMA interferometers. We find that HR5907 is the most radio luminous early type star in the cm-mm band among those presently known. Its multi-wavelength radio light curves are strongly variable with an amplitude that increases with radio frequency. The radio emission can be explained by the populations of the non-thermal electrons accelerated in the current sheets on the outer border of the magnetosphere of this fast-rotating magnetic star. We classify HR5907 as another member of the growing class of strongly magnetic fast-rotating hot stars where the gyro-synchrotron emission mechanism efficiently operates in their magnetospheres. The new radio observations of HR5907 are combined with archival X-ray data to study the physical condition of its magnetosphere. The X-ray spectra of HR5907 show tentative evidence for the presence of non-thermal spectral component. We suggest that non-thermal X-rays originate a stellar X-ray aurora due toWe present new radio/millimeter measurements of the hot magnetic star HR5907 obtained with the VLA and ALMA interferometers. We find that HR5907 is the most radio luminous early type star in the cm-mm band among those presently known. Its multi-wavelength radio light curves are strongly variable with an amplitude that increases with radio frequency. The radio emission can be explained by the populations of the non-thermal electrons accelerated in the current sheets on the outer border of the magnetosphere of this fast-rotating magnetic star. We classify HR5907 as another member of the growing class of strongly magnetic fast-rotating hot stars where the gyro-synchrotron emission mechanism efficiently operates in their magnetospheres. The new radio observations of HR5907 are combined with archival X-ray data to study the physical condition of its magnetosphere. The X-ray spectra of HR5907 show tentative evidence for the presence of non-thermal spectral component. We suggest that non-thermal X-rays originate a stellar X-ray aurora due to streams of non-thermal electrons impacting on the stellar surface. Taking advantage of the relation between the spectral indices of the X-ray power-law spectrum and the non-thermal electron energy distributions, we perform 3-D modelling of the radio emission for HR5907. The wavelength-dependent radio light curves probe magnetospheric layers at different heights above the stellar surface. A detailed comparison between simulated and observed radio light curves leads us to conclude that the stellar magnetic field of HR 5907 is likely non-dipolar, providing further indirect evidence of the complex magnetic field topology of HR5907.…
|Paolo LetoORCiD, C. Trigilio, Lida M. OskinovaORCiD, R. Ignace, C. S. Buemi, G. Umana, A. Ingallinera, Francesco LeoneORCiD, N. M. Phillips, Claudia AgliozzoORCiD, Helge TodtORCiD, L. Cerrigone
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty244
|0035-8711
|1365-2966
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Oxford
|Article
|English
|2018/01/31
|2018
|2021/12/07
|X-rays: stars; radio continuum: stars; stars: chemically peculiar; stars: early-type; stars: individual: HR 5907; stars: magnetic field
|476
|1
|18
|562
|579
|DLR grantHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [50OR1508]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access