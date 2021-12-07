Inheritance patterns in metabolism and growth in diallel crosses of Arabidopsis thaliana from a single growth habitat

Metabolism is a key determinant of plant growth and modulates plant adaptive responses. Increased metabolic variation due to heterozygosity may be beneficial for highly homozygous plants if their progeny is to respond to sudden changes in the habitat. Here, we investigate the extent to which heterozygosity contributes to the variation in metabolism and size of hybrids of Arabidopsis thaliana whose parents are from a single growth habitat. We created full diallel crosses among seven parents, originating from Southern Germany, and analysed the inheritance patterns in primary and secondary metabolism as well as in rosette size in situ. In comparison to primary metabolites, compounds from secondary metabolism were more variable and showed more pronounced non-additive inheritance patterns which could be attributed to epistasis. In addition, we showed that glucosinolates, among other secondary metabolites, were positively correlated with a proxy for plant size. Therefore, our study demonstrates that heterozygosity in local A. thaliana

Metabolism is a key determinant of plant growth and modulates plant adaptive responses. Increased metabolic variation due to heterozygosity may be beneficial for highly homozygous plants if their progeny is to respond to sudden changes in the habitat. Here, we investigate the extent to which heterozygosity contributes to the variation in metabolism and size of hybrids of Arabidopsis thaliana whose parents are from a single growth habitat. We created full diallel crosses among seven parents, originating from Southern Germany, and analysed the inheritance patterns in primary and secondary metabolism as well as in rosette size in situ. In comparison to primary metabolites, compounds from secondary metabolism were more variable and showed more pronounced non-additive inheritance patterns which could be attributed to epistasis. In addition, we showed that glucosinolates, among other secondary metabolites, were positively correlated with a proxy for plant size. Therefore, our study demonstrates that heterozygosity in local A. thaliana population generates metabolic variation and may impact several tasks directly linked to metabolism.

…