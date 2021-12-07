Schließen

Inheritance patterns in metabolism and growth in diallel crosses of Arabidopsis thaliana from a single growth habitat

  Metabolism is a key determinant of plant growth and modulates plant adaptive responses. Increased metabolic variation due to heterozygosity may be beneficial for highly homozygous plants if their progeny is to respond to sudden changes in the habitat. Here, we investigate the extent to which heterozygosity contributes to the variation in metabolism and size of hybrids of Arabidopsis thaliana whose parents are from a single growth habitat. We created full diallel crosses among seven parents, originating from Southern Germany, and analysed the inheritance patterns in primary and secondary metabolism as well as in rosette size in situ. In comparison to primary metabolites, compounds from secondary metabolism were more variable and showed more pronounced non-additive inheritance patterns which could be attributed to epistasis. In addition, we showed that glucosinolates, among other secondary metabolites, were positively correlated with a proxy for plant size. Therefore, our study demonstrates that heterozygosity in local A. thaliana population generates metabolic variation and may impact several tasks directly linked to metabolism.

Metadaten
Author details:Andres Eduardo Rodriguez Cubillos, Hao Tong, Saleh Alseekh, Francisco de Abreu e LimaORCiD, Jing Yu, Alisdair R. FernieORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Roosa A. E. LaitinenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-017-0030-5
ISSN:0018-067X
ISSN:1365-2540
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29234160
Title of parent work (English):Heredity
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/07
Volume:120
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:463
Last Page:473
Funding institution:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

