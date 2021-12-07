Semantic transparency affects morphological priming ... eventually
- Semantic transparency has been in the focus of psycholinguistic research for decades, with the controversy about the time course of the application of morpho-semantic information during the processing of morphologically complex words not yet resolved. This study reports two masked priming studies with English -ness and Russian -ost’ nominalisations, investigating how semantic transparency modulates native speakers’ morphological priming effects at short and long stimulus onset asynchronies (SOAs). In both languages, we found increased morphological priming for nominalisations at the transparent end of the scale (e.g. paleness – pale) in comparison to items at the opaque end of the scale (e.g. business – busy) but only at longer prime durations. The present findings are in line with models that posit an initial phase of morpho-orthographic (semantically blind) decomposition.
|Author details:
|Vera HeyerGND, Dana Kornishova
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/17470218.2017.1310915
|ISSN:
|1747-0218
|ISSN:
|1747-0226
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28332938
|Title of parent work (English):
|The quarterly journal of experimental psychology
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/01
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/07
|Tag:
|Semantic transparency; derivation; masked priming; morpho-orthographic versus morpho-semantic
|Volume:
|71
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|1112
|Last Page:
|1124
|Funding institution:
|ESRCEconomic & Social Research Council (ESRC); PRIM fellowship; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); PRIM scholarship (Alexander-von-Humbold professorship)
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert