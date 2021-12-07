B6112 is a collective anticapitalist, feminist, antiracist, and queer transmedial theatre production. Welcome to our artwork! Our theatre, our art, our poetry, and our work are weapons of struggle. Art does not take place in a political, social, or economic vacuum. Art takes place in world structured by imperialism and its slaughter, war, destruction, commerce, and slavery. Art must engage with this in both content and form. Otherwise it is obsolete. B6112 advocates a theatre that calls for revolution, reveals relationships of domination, denounces grievances, names guilty parties, presents resistance strategies, explores them, rejects them. B6112 stands for the elimination of nationalisms and gender inequality, for a global citizenship, for a world community in which all people peacefully coexist in equal living conditions. B6112 stands for self-organization and emancipation, for a hierarchy-free theatre that has a mimetic and thus exemplary effect on society. In the face of global disasters, we reject an entertainment theatre or a

B6112 is a collective anticapitalist, feminist, antiracist, and queer transmedial theatre production. Welcome to our artwork! Our theatre, our art, our poetry, and our work are weapons of struggle. Art does not take place in a political, social, or economic vacuum. Art takes place in world structured by imperialism and its slaughter, war, destruction, commerce, and slavery. Art must engage with this in both content and form. Otherwise it is obsolete. B6112 advocates a theatre that calls for revolution, reveals relationships of domination, denounces grievances, names guilty parties, presents resistance strategies, explores them, rejects them. B6112 stands for the elimination of nationalisms and gender inequality, for a global citizenship, for a world community in which all people peacefully coexist in equal living conditions. B6112 stands for self-organization and emancipation, for a hierarchy-free theatre that has a mimetic and thus exemplary effect on society. In the face of global disasters, we reject an entertainment theatre or a theatre of display that acts as an opiate in the society. Only when our goals have been achieved will we be able to renegotiate the role of the theatre for our society, redefine its content, and redefine the question of relevance.

