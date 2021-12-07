Ambivalent implicit attitudes towards inclusion in preservice PE teachers
- Explicit attitudes towards inclusion are increasingly investigated in (preservice) teachers. However, few studies examine implicit attitudes towards inclusion, despite the advantage of being less sensitive to social desirability. Since inclusion is a sensitive topic, we aimed to investigate implicit and explicit attitudes towards inclusion as well as interactions between these attitudes. Using the Single-Target Implicit Association Test, early semester preservice teachers exhibited ambivalent implicit attitudes and positive explicit attitudes. Implicit attitudes were negatively correlated with explicit attitudes. Methodological and contentual explanations for these findings are discussed and theory-based implications for university education are suggested.
