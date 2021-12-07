Schließen

Ambivalent implicit attitudes towards inclusion in preservice PE teachers

  • Explicit attitudes towards inclusion are increasingly investigated in (preservice) teachers. However, few studies examine implicit attitudes towards inclusion, despite the advantage of being less sensitive to social desirability. Since inclusion is a sensitive topic, we aimed to investigate implicit and explicit attitudes towards inclusion as well as interactions between these attitudes. Using the Single-Target Implicit Association Test, early semester preservice teachers exhibited ambivalent implicit attitudes and positive explicit attitudes. Implicit attitudes were negatively correlated with explicit attitudes. Methodological and contentual explanations for these findings are discussed and theory-based implications for university education are suggested.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Franziska Lautenbach, Franziska AntoniewiczORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2018.01.003
ISSN:0742-051X
Title of parent work (English):Teaching and Teacher Education
Subtitle (English):the need for assessing both implicit and explicit attitudes towards inclusion
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/07
Tag:Associate propositional evaluation model; Dual-process; Inclusion; Physical education; ST-IAT
Volume:72
Number of pages:9
First page:24
Last Page:32
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01JA1630]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo