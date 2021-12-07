HESS discovery of very high energy gamma-ray emission from PKS 0625-354

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguner, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernlohr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, M. Dyrda, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Forster, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschal, A. Goya, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. - P. Lenain, Eva Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ottl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowel, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Wornlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka
- PKS 0625-354 (z = 0.055) was observed with the four High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) telescopes in 2012 during 5.5 h. The source was detected above an energy threshold of 200 GeV at a significance level of 6.1 sigma. No significant variability is found in these observations. The source is well described with a power-law spectrum with photon index Gamma = 2.84 +/- 0.50(stat) +/- 0.10(syst) and normalization (at E-0 = 1.0 TeV) N-0(E-0)=(0.58 +/- 0.22(stat) +/- 0.12(syst)) x 10(-12) TeV-1 cm(-2) s(-1). Multiwavelength data collected with Fermi-LAT, Swift-XRT, Swift-UVOT, ATOM and WISE are also analysed. Significant variability is observed only in the Fermi-LAT gamma-ray and Swift-XRT X-ray energy bands. Having a good multiwavelength coverage from radio to very high energy, we performed a broad-band modelling from two types of emission scenarios. The results from a one zone lepto-hadronic and a multizone leptonic models are compared and discussed. On the grounds of energetics, our analysis favours a leptonic multizone model.PKS 0625-354 (z = 0.055) was observed with the four High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) telescopes in 2012 during 5.5 h. The source was detected above an energy threshold of 200 GeV at a significance level of 6.1 sigma. No significant variability is found in these observations. The source is well described with a power-law spectrum with photon index Gamma = 2.84 +/- 0.50(stat) +/- 0.10(syst) and normalization (at E-0 = 1.0 TeV) N-0(E-0)=(0.58 +/- 0.22(stat) +/- 0.12(syst)) x 10(-12) TeV-1 cm(-2) s(-1). Multiwavelength data collected with Fermi-LAT, Swift-XRT, Swift-UVOT, ATOM and WISE are also analysed. Significant variability is observed only in the Fermi-LAT gamma-ray and Swift-XRT X-ray energy bands. Having a good multiwavelength coverage from radio to very high energy, we performed a broad-band modelling from two types of emission scenarios. The results from a one zone lepto-hadronic and a multizone leptonic models are compared and discussed. On the grounds of energetics, our analysis favours a leptonic multizone model. Models associated to the X-ray variability constraint support previous results, suggesting a BL Lac nature of PKS 0625-354 with, however, a large-scale jet structure typical of a radio galaxy.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguner, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernlohr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, M. Dyrda, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Forster, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschal, A. Goya, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. - P. Lenain, Eva LeserORCiDGND, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ottl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowel, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Wornlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty439
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/20
|Completion year:
|2018
|Creating corporation:
|H E S S Collaboration
|Release date:
|2021/12/07
|Tag:
|galaxies: active; galaxies: individual: PKS 0625-354; galaxies: jets; gamma-rays: galaxies; radiation mechanisms: non-thermal
|Volume:
|476
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|4187
|Last Page:
|4198
|Funding institution:
|German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish National Science Centre; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research, Science and Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; University of Amsterdam; Foundation for Polish Science (FNP)Foundation for Polish Science; U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [PHY-1307311]; Observatoire de Paris; EUEuropean Union (EU) [PIEF-GA-2012-332350]; EGI Federation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access