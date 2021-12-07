Schließen

HESS discovery of very high energy gamma-ray emission from PKS 0625-354

H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguner, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernlohr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, M. Dyrda, T. Edwards, Kathrin Egberts, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Forster, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschal, A. Goya, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens Hoischen, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. - P. Lenain, Eva Leser, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ottl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowel, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian Stegmann, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Wornlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka

  • PKS 0625-354 (z = 0.055) was observed with the four High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) telescopes in 2012 during 5.5 h. The source was detected above an energy threshold of 200 GeV at a significance level of 6.1 sigma. No significant variability is found in these observations. The source is well described with a power-law spectrum with photon index Gamma = 2.84 +/- 0.50(stat) +/- 0.10(syst) and normalization (at E-0 = 1.0 TeV) N-0(E-0)=(0.58 +/- 0.22(stat) +/- 0.12(syst)) x 10(-12) TeV-1 cm(-2) s(-1). Multiwavelength data collected with Fermi-LAT, Swift-XRT, Swift-UVOT, ATOM and WISE are also analysed. Significant variability is observed only in the Fermi-LAT gamma-ray and Swift-XRT X-ray energy bands. Having a good multiwavelength coverage from radio to very high energy, we performed a broad-band modelling from two types of emission scenarios. The results from a one zone lepto-hadronic and a multizone leptonic models are compared and discussed. On the grounds of energetics, our analysis favours a leptonic multizone model.PKS 0625-354 (z = 0.055) was observed with the four High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) telescopes in 2012 during 5.5 h. The source was detected above an energy threshold of 200 GeV at a significance level of 6.1 sigma. No significant variability is found in these observations. The source is well described with a power-law spectrum with photon index Gamma = 2.84 +/- 0.50(stat) +/- 0.10(syst) and normalization (at E-0 = 1.0 TeV) N-0(E-0)=(0.58 +/- 0.22(stat) +/- 0.12(syst)) x 10(-12) TeV-1 cm(-2) s(-1). Multiwavelength data collected with Fermi-LAT, Swift-XRT, Swift-UVOT, ATOM and WISE are also analysed. Significant variability is observed only in the Fermi-LAT gamma-ray and Swift-XRT X-ray energy bands. Having a good multiwavelength coverage from radio to very high energy, we performed a broad-band modelling from two types of emission scenarios. The results from a one zone lepto-hadronic and a multizone leptonic models are compared and discussed. On the grounds of energetics, our analysis favours a leptonic multizone model. Models associated to the X-ray variability constraint support previous results, suggesting a BL Lac nature of PKS 0625-354 with, however, a large-scale jet structure typical of a radio galaxy.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:H. Abdalla, A. Abramowski, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, A. G. Akhperjanian, T. Andersson, E. O. Anguner, M. Arrieta, P. Aubert, M. Backes, A. Balzer, M. Barnard, Y. Becherini, J. Becker Tjus, D. Berge, S. Bernhard, K. Bernlohr, R. Blackwell, M. Bottcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, P. Bordas, J. Bregeon, F. Brun, P. Brun, M. Bryan, T. Bulik, M. Capasso, J. Carr, S. Casanova, M. Cerruti, N. Chakraborty, R. Chalme-Calvet, R. C. G. Chaves, A. Chen, J. Chevalier, M. Chretien, S. Colafrancesco, G. Cologna, B. Condon, J. Conrad, Y. Cui, I. D. Davids, J. Decock, B. Degrange, C. Deil, J. Devin, P. deWilt, L. Dirson, A. Djannati-Atai, W. Domainko, A. Donath, G. Dubus, K. Dutson, J. Dyks, M. Dyrda, T. Edwards, Kathrin EgbertsGND, P. Eger, J. -P. Ernenwein, S. Eschbach, C. Farnier, S. Fegan, M. V. Fernandes, A. Fiasson, G. Fontaine, A. Forster, S. Funk, M. Fussling, S. Gabici, M. Gajdus, Y. A. Gallant, T. Garrigoux, G. Giavitto, B. Giebels, J. F. Glicenstein, D. Gottschal, A. Goya, M. -H. Grondin, D. Hadasch, J. Hahn, M. Haupt, J. Hawkes, G. Heinzelmann, G. Henri, G. Hermann, O. Hervet, J. A. Hinton, W. Hofmann, Clemens HoischenORCiDGND, M. Holler, D. Horns, A. Ivascenko, A. Jacholkowska, M. Jamrozy, M. Janiak, D. Jankowsky, F. Jankowsky, M. Jingo, T. Jogler, L. Jouvin, I. Jung-Richardt, M. A. Kastendieck, K. Katarzynski, U. Katz, D. Kerszberg, B. Khelifi, M. Kieffer, J. King, S. Klepser, D. Klochkov, W. Kluzniak, D. Kolitzus, Nu. Komin, K. Kosack, S. Krakau, M. Kraus, F. Krayzel, P. P. Kruger, H. Laffon, G. Lamanna, J. Lau, J. -P. Lees, J. Lefaucheur, V. Lefranc, A. Lemiere, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J. - P. Lenain, Eva LeserORCiDGND, T. Lohse, M. Lorentz, R. Liu, R. Lopez-Coto, I. Lypova, V. Marandon, A. Marcowith, C. Mariaud, R. Marx, G. Maurin, N. Maxted, M. Mayer, P. J. Meintjes, M. Meyer, A. M. W. Mitchell, R. Moderski, M. Mohamed, L. Mohrmann, K. Mora, E. Moulin, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, F. Niederwanger, J. Niemiec, L. Oakes, H. Odaka, S. Ottl, S. Ohm, M. Ostrowski, I. Oya, M. Padovani, M. Panter, R. D. Parsons, N. W. Pekeur, G. Pelletier, C. Perennes, P. -O. Petrucci, B. Peyaud, Q. Piel, S. Pita, H. Poon, D. Prokhorov, H. Prokoph, G. Puhlhofer, M. Punch, A. Quirrenbach, S. Raab, A. Reimer, O. Reimer, M. Renaud, R. de los Reyes, F. Rieger, C. Romoli, S. Rosier-Lees, G. Rowel, B. Rudak, C. B. Rulten, V. Sahakian, D. Salek, D. A. Sanchez, A. Santangelo, M. Sasaki, R. Schlickeiser, F. Schussler, A. Schulz, U. Schwanke, S. Schwemmer, M. Settimo, A. S. Seyffert, N. Shafi, I. Shilon, R. Simoni, H. Sol, F. Spanier, G. Spengler, F. Spies, L. Stawarz, R. Steenkamp, Christian StegmannORCiDGND, F. Stinzing, K. Stycz, I. Sushch, J. -P. Tavernet, T. Tavernier, A. M. Taylor, R. Terrier, L. Tibaldo, D. Tiziani, M. Tluczykont, C. Trichard, R. Tuffs, Y. Uchiyama, D. J. van der Walt, C. van Eldik, C. van Rensburg, B. van Soelen, G. Vasileiadis, J. Veh, C. Venter, A. Viana, P. Vincent, J. Vink, F. Voisin, H. J. Volk, T. Vuillaume, Z. Wadiasingh, S. J. Wagner, P. Wagner, R. M. Wagner, R. White, A. Wierzcholska, P. Willmann, A. Wornlein, D. Wouters, R. Yang, V. Zabalza, D. Zaborov, M. Zacharias, R. Zanin, A. A. Zdziarski, A. Zech, F. Zefi, A. Ziegler, N. Zywucka
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty439
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/20
Completion year:2018
Creating corporation:H E S S Collaboration
Release date:2021/12/07
Tag:galaxies: active; galaxies: individual: PKS 0625-354; galaxies: jets; gamma-rays: galaxies; radiation mechanisms: non-thermal
Volume:476
Issue:3
Number of pages:12
First page:4187
Last Page:4198
Funding institution:German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); French Ministry for ResearchMinistry of Research, France; CNRS-IN2P3Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Astroparticle Interdisciplinary Programme of the CNRS; U.K. Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC); IPNP of the Charles University; Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic; Polish National Science Centre; South African Department of Science and Technology; National Research Foundation; University of Namibia; National Commission on Research, Science and Technology of Namibia (NCRST); Innsbruck University; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF); Austrian Federal Ministry for Science, Research and Economy; University of Adelaide; Australian Research CouncilAustralian Research Council; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; University of Amsterdam; Foundation for Polish Science (FNP)Foundation for Polish Science; U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [PHY-1307311]; Observatoire de Paris; EUEuropean Union (EU) [PIEF-GA-2012-332350]; EGI Federation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo