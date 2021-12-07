Schließen

Three new dihydro-beta-agarofuran sesquiterpenes from the seeds of Maytenus boaria

  • As part of a project studying the secondary metabolites extracted from the Chilean flora, we report herein three new beta-agarofuran sesquiterpenes, namely (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,8R,9R,10S)-6-acetoxy-4,9-dihydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b] oxepine-5,10-diylbis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O11, (II), (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a, 9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[ b] oxepine-5,10-diyl bis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O10, (III), and (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-10-(benzoyloxy)-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b]oxepin-5-yl furan-3-carboxylate, C29H34O9, (IV), obtained from the seeds of Maytenus boaria and closely associated with a recently published relative [Paz et al. (2017). Acta Cryst. C73, 451-457]. In the (isomorphic) structures of (II) and (III), the central decalin system is esterified with an acetate group at site 1 and furoate groups at sites 6 and 9, and differ at site 8, with an OH group in (II) and no substituent in (III). This position isAs part of a project studying the secondary metabolites extracted from the Chilean flora, we report herein three new beta-agarofuran sesquiterpenes, namely (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,8R,9R,10S)-6-acetoxy-4,9-dihydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b] oxepine-5,10-diylbis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O11, (II), (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a, 9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[ b] oxepine-5,10-diyl bis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O10, (III), and (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-10-(benzoyloxy)-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b]oxepin-5-yl furan-3-carboxylate, C29H34O9, (IV), obtained from the seeds of Maytenus boaria and closely associated with a recently published relative [Paz et al. (2017). Acta Cryst. C73, 451-457]. In the (isomorphic) structures of (II) and (III), the central decalin system is esterified with an acetate group at site 1 and furoate groups at sites 6 and 9, and differ at site 8, with an OH group in (II) and no substituent in (III). This position is also unsubstituted in (IV), with site 6 being occupied by a benzoate group. The chirality of the skeletons is described as 1S, 4S, 5S, 6R, 7R, 8R, 9R, 10S in (II) and 1S, 4S, 5S, 6R, 7R, 9S, 10S in (III) and (IV), matching the chirality suggested by NMR studies. This difference in the chirality sequence among the title structures (in spite of the fact that the three skeletons are absolutely isostructural) is due to the differences in the environment of site 8, i.e. OH in (II) and H in (III) and (IV). This diversity in substitution, in turn, is responsible for the differences in the hydrogen-bonding schemes, which is discussed.show moreshow less

Author details:Cristian Paz, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND, Nahir Vadra, Ricardo Baggio
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S2053229618005429
ISSN:2053-2296
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29726465
Title of parent work (English):Acta Crystallographica Section C
Publisher:International Union of Crystallography
Place of publishing:Chester
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/07
Tag:Celastraceae; DSC; Maytenus boaria; NMR; crystal structure; dihydro-beta-agarofuran; sesquiterpene
Volume:74
Number of pages:25
First page:564
Last Page:570
Funding institution:University of La Frontera; Ministerio de Educacion of Chile (Program MECE Superior Education); ANPCyTANPCyT [PME 2006-01113]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

