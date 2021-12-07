Three new dihydro-beta-agarofuran sesquiterpenes from the seeds of Maytenus boaria

As part of a project studying the secondary metabolites extracted from the Chilean flora, we report herein three new beta-agarofuran sesquiterpenes, namely (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,8R,9R,10S)-6-acetoxy-4,9-dihydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b] oxepine-5,10-diylbis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O11, (II), (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a, 9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[ b] oxepine-5,10-diyl bis(furan-3-carboxylate), C27H32O10, (III), and (1S,4S,5S,6R,7R,9S,10S)-6-acetoxy-10-(benzoyloxy)-9-hydroxy-2,2,5a,9-tetramethyloctahydro-2H-3,9a-methanobenzo[b]oxepin-5-yl furan-3-carboxylate, C29H34O9, (IV), obtained from the seeds of Maytenus boaria and closely associated with a recently published relative [Paz et al. (2017). Acta Cryst. C73, 451-457]. In the (isomorphic) structures of (II) and (III), the central decalin system is esterified with an acetate group at site 1 and furoate groups at sites 6 and 9, and differ at site 8, with an OH group in (II) and no substituent in (III). This position is

