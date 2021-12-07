Fabio Hering, Wolfgang Stinnesbeck, Jens Folmeister, Eberhard Frey, Sarah Stinnesbeck, Jeronimo Aviles, Eugenio Aceves Nunez, Arturo Gonzalez, Alejandro Terrazas Mata, Martha Elena Benavente, Carmen Rojas, Adriana Velazquez Morlet, Norbert Frank, Patrick Zell, Julia Becker
Numerous charcoal accumulations discovered in the submerged Chan Hol cave near Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, have been C-14-dated revealing ages between 8110 +/- 28 C-14 a BP (9122-8999 cal a BP) and 7177 +/- 27 C-14 a BP (8027-7951 cal a BP). These charcoal concentrations, interpreted here as ancient illumination sites, provide strong evidence that the Chan Hol cave was dry and accessible during that time interval. Humans used the cave for at least 1200 years during the early and middle Holocene, before access was successively interrupted by global sea level rise and flooding of the cave system. Our data thus narrow the gap between an early settlement in the Tulum area reaching from the late Pleistocene (similar to 13 000 a) to middle Holocene (e.g. 7177 C-14 a BP), and the Maya Formative period at approximately 3000 a bp. Yet, no evidence has been presented to date for human settlement during the similar to 4000-year interval between 7000 and 3000 a. This is remarkable as settlement in other areas of south-eastern Mexico (e.g. Chiapas, Tabasco) and in Guatemala was apparently continuous.
evidence for long-lasting human presence during the early to middle Holocene
Yucatan Peninsula; charcoal; early Holocene; human settlement; pre-Maya settlement; sea level rise; submerged cave
