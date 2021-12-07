Schließen

Electrospray mass spectrometry and molecular modeling study of formation and stability of silver complexes with diazaperylene and bisisoquinoline

  • The complex formation of the following diazaperylene ligands (L) 1,12-diazaperylene 1, 1,1-bisisoquinoline 2, 2,11-disubstituted 1,12-diazaperylenes (alkyl=methyl, ethyl, isopropyl, 3, 5, 7), 3,3-disubstituted 1,1-bisisoquinoline (alkyl=methyl, ethyl, isopropyl, 4, 6, 8 and with R=phenyl, 11 and with pyridine 12), and the 5,8-dimethoxy-substituted diazaperylene 9, 6,6-dimethoxy-substituted bisisoquinoline 10 with AgBF4 was investigated. Collision-induced dissociation measurements were used to evaluate the relative stabilities of the ligands themselves and for the [1:1](+) complexes as well as for the homoleptic and heteroleptic silver [1:2](+) complexes in the gas phase. This method is very useful in rapid screening of the stabilities of new complexes in the gas phase. The influence of the spatial arrangement of the ligands and the type of substituents employed for the complexation were examined. The effect of the preorganization of the diazaperylene on the threshold activation voltages and thus of the relative binding energies of theThe complex formation of the following diazaperylene ligands (L) 1,12-diazaperylene 1, 1,1-bisisoquinoline 2, 2,11-disubstituted 1,12-diazaperylenes (alkyl=methyl, ethyl, isopropyl, 3, 5, 7), 3,3-disubstituted 1,1-bisisoquinoline (alkyl=methyl, ethyl, isopropyl, 4, 6, 8 and with R=phenyl, 11 and with pyridine 12), and the 5,8-dimethoxy-substituted diazaperylene 9, 6,6-dimethoxy-substituted bisisoquinoline 10 with AgBF4 was investigated. Collision-induced dissociation measurements were used to evaluate the relative stabilities of the ligands themselves and for the [1:1](+) complexes as well as for the homoleptic and heteroleptic silver [1:2](+) complexes in the gas phase. This method is very useful in rapid screening of the stabilities of new complexes in the gas phase. The influence of the spatial arrangement of the ligands and the type of substituents employed for the complexation were examined. The effect of the preorganization of the diazaperylene on the threshold activation voltages and thus of the relative binding energies of the different complexes are discussed. Density functional theory calculations were used to calculate the optimized structures of the silver complexes and compared with the stabilities of the complexes in the gas phase for the first time.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ines StarkeORCiD, Andreas KochORCiDGND, Stefan KammerGND, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Heiko Michael MöllerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jms.4071
ISSN:1076-5174
ISSN:1096-9888
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29453784
Title of parent work (English):Journal of mass spectrometry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/07
Tag:electrospray ionization mass spectrometry and modeling; silver(1) complexes; stability
Volume:53
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:408
Last Page:418
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

