Karrierewege in der Wirtschaftsprüfung unter besonderer Berücksichtigung der relativen Repräsentation von Frauen

The starting point of the dissertation is the question of why there are relatively few female auditors in Germany. According to the membership statistics of the Cham-ber of Public Accountants as of January 1, 2020, the proportion of women in the profession is around 17 %. Relevant literature shows that at the level of young pro-fessionals in the segment of the ten largest audit firms, the gender ratio is quite balanced. However, the proportion of women at the "manager" level of the hie-rarchy, for which a successful professional examination is usually a prerequisite, is already significantly lower and decreases with each further level of the hierarchy. The objective of the dissertation was thus further specified to analyze those factors that can contribute to the fact that the relative representation of women at the ten largest audit firms in Germany decreases from the manager level (i. e. typically from the threshold of certified public accountants). The focus of the analysis is therefore on the level of experienced male and female

The starting point of the dissertation is the question of why there are relatively few female auditors in Germany. According to the membership statistics of the Cham-ber of Public Accountants as of January 1, 2020, the proportion of women in the profession is around 17 %. Relevant literature shows that at the level of young pro-fessionals in the segment of the ten largest audit firms, the gender ratio is quite balanced. However, the proportion of women at the "manager" level of the hie-rarchy, for which a successful professional examination is usually a prerequisite, is already significantly lower and decreases with each further level of the hierarchy. The objective of the dissertation was thus further specified to analyze those factors that can contribute to the fact that the relative representation of women at the ten largest audit firms in Germany decreases from the manager level (i. e. typically from the threshold of certified public accountants). The focus of the analysis is therefore on the level of experienced male and female audit assistants (senior) in order to shed light on this threshold that immediately precedes the manager level. In addition to evaluating findings from international audit research, an empirical study was conducted among the seniors of six of the ten largest audit firms in Germany. The empirical results were evaluated by means of descriptive data ana-lysis and analyzed to determine for which of the previously defined aspects signifi-cant gender differences can be observed. For selected aspects, it was also analyzed whether there are differences between female/male seniors with child/ren and wit-hout child/ren. Overall, gender differences and differences between senior with child/ren and without child/ren were found for numerous aspects. It is also shown that in addition to the occupational situation, individual characteristics and the pri-vate environment are also important. In the context of the professional situation, both the perception of the current professional situation and, among other things, the senior's expectations of the possible future position of manager, of the auditing exam and of further professional prospects play a role.

…