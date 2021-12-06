ERP priming studies of bilingual language processing
- The aim of this review is to provide a selective overview of priming studies which have employed the event-related brain potential (ERP) technique in order to investigate bilingual language processing. The priming technique can reveal an implicit memory effect in which exposure to one stimulus influences the processing of another stimulus. Behavioral approaches, such as measuring reaction times, may not always be enough for providing a full view on the exact mechanisms and the time-course of language comprehension. Instead, ERPs have a time-resolution of a millisecond and hence they offer a precise temporal overview of the underlying neural processes involved in language processing. In our review, we summarize experimental research that has combined priming with ERP measurements, thus creating a valuable tool for examining the neurophysiological correlates of language processing in the bilingual brain.
|Author details:
|Sina BoschGND, Alina LeminenORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728917000700
|ISSN:
|1366-7289
|ISSN:
|1469-1841
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bilingualism : language and cognition.
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/17
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/06
|Tag:
|bilinguals; event-related brain potentials; priming
|Volume:
|21
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|462
|Last Page:
|470
|Funding institution:
|Alexander-von-Humboldt ProfessorshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access