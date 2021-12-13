Schließen

Introduction

  • The present thematic set of studies comprises five concise review articles on the use of priming paradigms in different areas of bilingualism research. Their aim is to provide readers with a quick overview of how priming paradigms can be employed in particular subfields of bilingualism research and to make readers aware of the methodological issues that need to be considered when using priming techniques.

Author details:Gunnar JacobORCiD, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728918000135
Title of parent work (English):Bilingualism : language and cognition
Subtitle (English):priming paradigms in bilingualism research
Date of first publication:2018/02/05
