Optimization of exposure therapy for pathological health anxiety
Optimierung von Expositionstherapie bei pathologischen Krankheitsängsten
- Up to now pathological health anxiety has been classified primarily as a somatoform disorder or a somatic symptom disorder in ICD and DSM. Theoretical and empirical evidence, however, suggest that pathological health anxiety basically represents an anxiety disorder. In this paper, it is argued that deficits in the treatment and perception of patients with pathological health anxiety as "difficult patients" are partly attributable to a lack of clarity in terms of nosology and with respect to central mechanisms of etiology and pathogenesis. Based on novel theoretical approaches for the explanation of pathological health anxiety, suggestions for an improved therapeutic practice are outlined. This approach focuses on a more intensive use of exposure-based treatment elements that are oriented to the inhibitory learning approach, which has already proven its effectiveness for other anxiety disorders.
- Pathologische Krankheitsängste wurden bislang nach ICD und DSM primär als somatoforme Störung bzw. als somatische Belastungsstörung klassifiziert. Theoretische Erwägungen und empirische Befunde legen jedoch nahe, dass es sich bei pathologischen Krankheitsängsten eigentlich um eine Angststörung handelt. Innerhalb des vorliegenden Beitrags wird dafür argumentiert, dass Defizite in der aktuellen Behandlungspraxis und in der Wahrnehmung von Patienten mit Hypochondrie als „schwierige Patienten“ teilweise auf Unklarheit in der Nosologie sowie bezüglich der entscheidenden Mechanismen der Entstehung und Aufrechterhaltung zurückzuführen sind. Ausgehend von innovativen theoretischen Ansätzen zur Erklärung pathologischer Krankheitsängste werden Vorschläge für eine verbesserte therapeutische Praxis skizziert. Der Fokus liegt hierbei auf einem verstärken Einsatz expositionsbasierter Behandlungselemente, die sich am „Inhibitory-learning“-Ansatz orientieren und sich bei anderen Angststörungen bereits bewährt haben.
