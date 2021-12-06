Schließen

Disentangling respiratory sinus arrhythmia in heart rate variability records

  Objective: Several different measures of heart rate variability, and particularly of respiratory sinus arrhythmia, are widely used in research and clinical applications. For many purposes it is important to know which features of heart rate variability are directly related to respiration and which are caused by other aspects of cardiac dynamics. Approach: Inspired by ideas from the theory of coupled oscillators, we use simultaneous measurements of respiratory and cardiac activity to perform a nonlinear disentanglement of the heart rate variability into the respiratory-related component and the rest. Main results: The theoretical consideration is illustrated by the analysis of 25 data sets from healthy subjects. In all cases we show how the disentanglement is manifested in the different measures of heart rate variability. Significance: The suggested technique can be exploited as a universal preprocessing tool, both for the analysis of respiratory influence on the heart rate and in cases when effects of other factors on the heart rate variability are in focus.

Metadaten
Author details:Çağdaş Topçu, Matthias Frühwirth, Maximilian MoserORCiD, Michael RosenblumORCiDGND, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6579/aabea4
ISSN:0967-3334
ISSN:1361-6579
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29664008
Title of parent work (English):Physiological Measurement
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/06
Tag:coupled oscillators model; data analysis; heart rate variability; phase dynamics; respiratory sinus arrhythmia
Volume:39
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Marie Sklodowska-Curie GrantEuropean Union (EU) [642563]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 913

