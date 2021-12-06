Schließen

Arsenic-containing hydrocarbons

  • Arsenic-containing hydrocarbons (AsHCs), a subgroup of arsenolipids found in fish and algae, elicit substantial toxic effects in various human cell lines and have a considerable impact on cellular energy levels. The underlying mode of action, however, is still unknown. The present study analyzes the effects of two AsHCs (AsHC 332 and AsHC 360) on the expression of 44 genes covering DNA repair, stress response, cell death, autophagy, and epigenetics via RT-qPCR in human liver (HepG2) cells. Both AsHCs affected the gene expression, but to different extents. After treatment with AsHC 360, flap structure-specific endonuclease 1 (FEN1) as well as xeroderma pigmentosum group A complementing protein (XPA) and (cytosine-5)-methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) showed time- and concentration-dependent alterations in gene expression, thereby indicating an impact on genomic stability. In the subsequent analysis of epigenetic markers, within 72 h, neither AsHC 332 nor AsHC 360 showed an impact on the global DNA methylation level, whereas incubation withArsenic-containing hydrocarbons (AsHCs), a subgroup of arsenolipids found in fish and algae, elicit substantial toxic effects in various human cell lines and have a considerable impact on cellular energy levels. The underlying mode of action, however, is still unknown. The present study analyzes the effects of two AsHCs (AsHC 332 and AsHC 360) on the expression of 44 genes covering DNA repair, stress response, cell death, autophagy, and epigenetics via RT-qPCR in human liver (HepG2) cells. Both AsHCs affected the gene expression, but to different extents. After treatment with AsHC 360, flap structure-specific endonuclease 1 (FEN1) as well as xeroderma pigmentosum group A complementing protein (XPA) and (cytosine-5)-methyltransferase 3A (DNMT3A) showed time- and concentration-dependent alterations in gene expression, thereby indicating an impact on genomic stability. In the subsequent analysis of epigenetic markers, within 72 h, neither AsHC 332 nor AsHC 360 showed an impact on the global DNA methylation level, whereas incubation with AsHC 360 increased the global DNA hydroxymethylation level. Analysis of cell extracts and cell media by HPLC-mass spectrometry revealed that both AsHCs were considerably biotransformed. The identified metabolites include not only the respective thioxo-analogs of the two AsHCs, but also several arsenic-containing fatty acids and fatty alcohols, contributing to our knowledge of biotransformation mechanisms of arsenolipids.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:S. M. Müller, Hannah FinkeGND, Franziska EbertORCiDGND, J. F. Kopp, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Kevin A. FrancesconiORCiD, G. Raber, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-018-2194-z
ISSN:0340-5761
ISSN:1432-0738
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29602950
Title of parent work (English):Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
Subtitle (English):effects on gene expression, epigenetics, and biotransformation in HepG2 cells
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/06
Tag:Arsenic speciation; Arsenic-containing hydrocarbons; Arsenolipids; Gene expression; Global DNA methylation; Metabolism
Volume:92
Issue:5
Number of pages:15
First page:1751
Last Page:1765
Funding institution:Heinrich-Stockmeyer Foundation; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHW903/10 - 1]; Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [I2412-B21]; European Regional Development Fund (EFRE)European Union (EU); federal state Brandenburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo