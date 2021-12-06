Schließen

Variance in Dopaminergic Markers

Author details:Jakob Kaminski, Florian Schlagenhauf, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Swapnil Awasthi, Barbara Ruggeri, Lorenz Deserno, Daedelow Laura, Tobias Banaschewski, Arun Bokde, Erin Burke Quinlan, Christian Buechel, Uli Bromberg, Sylvane Desrivieres, Herta Flor, Vincent Frouin, Hugh Garavan, Penny Gowland, Bernd Ittermann, Jean-Luc Martinot, Marie-Laure Paillere Martinot, Frauke Nees, Dimitri Papadopoulos Orfanos, Tomas Paus, Luise Poustka, Michael Smolka, Juliane Froehner, Henrik Walter, Robert Whelan, Stephan Ripke, Gunter Schumann, Andreas Heinz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2018.02.311
ISSN:0006-3223
ISSN:1873-2402
Title of parent work (English):Biological psychiatry : a journal of psychiatric neuroscience and therapeutics ; a publication of the Society of Biological Psychiatry
Subtitle (English):a possible marker of individual differences in IQ?
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/09
Completion year:2018
Creating corporation:IMAGEN Consortium
Release date:2021/12/06
Tag:Dopamine; Epigenetic Biomarkers; Intelligence; Polygenic Risk Score; Reward Anticipation
Volume:83
Issue:9
Number of pages:1
First page:S118
Last Page:S118
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

