Schließen

Entrepreneurial dynamics over space and time

  • Entrepreneurship is a regional and persistent phenomenon. We jointly investigate spatial dependence and serial dynamics of new business formation. Using panel data from all 402 German counties for 1996-2011, we estimate dynamic spatial panel data models of start-up activity in the high-tech and manufacturing industries. We consider regions of different sizes and systematically search for the most suitable spatial weights matrices. We find substantial spatial dependence as well as time persistence of start-up activity, especially in the high-tech industry. This suggests that local start-up activity has positive extemal effects and that entrepreneurship policy could play an efficiency-enhancing role.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Frank M. Fossen, Thorsten MartinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.regsciurbeco.2018.04.004
ISSN:0166-0462
ISSN:1879-2308
Title of parent work (English):Regional science and urban economics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/06
Tag:Entrepreneurship; New business formation; Path dependency; Persistence; Spatial dependence; Spatial panel
Volume:70
Number of pages:11
First page:204
Last Page:214
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo