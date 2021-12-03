Schließen

Vitamin D-binding protein and its polymorphisms as a predictor for metabolic syndrome

  • Aim: To investigate the relationship of vitamin D-binding protein (GC) and genetic variation of GC (rs4588, rs7041 and rs2282679) with metabolic syndrome (MetS) in the Thai population. Materials & methods: GCglobulin concentrations were measured by quantitative western blot analysis in 401 adults. All participants were genotyped using TaqMan allelic discrimination assays. Results: GC-globulin levels were significatly lower in MetS subjects than in control subjects, in which significant negative correlations of GC-globulin levels with systolic blood pressure, glucose and age were found. Male participants who carried the GT genotype for rs4588 showed an increased risk of MetS compared with the GG wild-type (odds ratio: 3.25; p = 0.004). Conclusion: GC-globulin concentrations and variation in GC rs4588 were supported as a risk factor for MetS in Thais.

Metadaten
Author details:Piyaporn Karuwanarint, Benjaluck Phonrat, Anchalee Tungtrongchitr, Kanjana Suriyaprom, Somlak Chuengsamarn, Florian J. Schweigert, Rungsunn Tungtrongchitr
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2217/bmm-2018-0029
ISSN:1752-0363
ISSN:1752-0371
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29504805
Biomarkers in medicine
Publisher:Future Medicine
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/05
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/03
GC gene; GC-globulin; Thai population; metabolic syndrome; polymorphism; vitamin D-binding protein
Volume:12
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:465
Last Page:473
Funding institution:Thailand Research Fund through the Royal Golden Jubilee PhD ProgramThailand Research Fund (TRF) [PHD/0033/2556]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

