Vitamin D-binding protein and its polymorphisms as a predictor for metabolic syndrome

Piyaporn Karuwanarint, Benjaluck Phonrat, Anchalee Tungtrongchitr, Kanjana Suriyaprom, Somlak Chuengsamarn, Florian J. Schweigert, Rungsunn Tungtrongchitr Aim: To investigate the relationship of vitamin D-binding protein (GC) and genetic variation of GC (rs4588, rs7041 and rs2282679) with metabolic syndrome (MetS) in the Thai population. Materials & methods: GCglobulin concentrations were measured by quantitative western blot analysis in 401 adults. All participants were genotyped using TaqMan allelic discrimination assays. Results: GC-globulin levels were significatly lower in MetS subjects than in control subjects, in which significant negative correlations of GC-globulin levels with systolic blood pressure, glucose and age were found. Male participants who carried the GT genotype for rs4588 showed an increased risk of MetS compared with the GG wild-type (odds ratio: 3.25; p = 0.004). Conclusion: GC-globulin concentrations and variation in GC rs4588 were supported as a risk factor for MetS in Thais.