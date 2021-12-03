Dumortierite was synthesized in piston-cylinder experiments at 2.5-4.0 GPa, 650-700 degrees C in the Al2O3 -B2O3-SiO2-H2O (ABSH) system. Electron-microprobe (EMP) analyses reveal significant boron-excess (up to 0.26 B-[4] per formula unit, pfu) and silicon-deficiency relative to the ideal anhydrous dumortierite stoichiometry Al7BSi3O18 . The EMP data in conjunction with results from single-crystal Raman spectroscopy and powder X-ray diffraction provide evidence that silicon at the tetrahedral site is replaced by excess boron via the substitution Si-[4] <--> B-[4] + H. The Raman spectrum of synthetic dumortierite in the frequency region 2000 4000 cm(-1) comprises eight bands, of which six are located at frequencies below 3400 cm(-1). This points to strong hydrogen bonding, most likely O2-H center dot center dot center dot O7 and O7-H center dot center dot center dot O2, arising from a high number of octahedral vacancies at the All site and substitution of trivalent Al3+ and B3+ for Si4+ at Si1 and Si2 sites, causing decreasing

Dumortierite was synthesized in piston-cylinder experiments at 2.5-4.0 GPa, 650-700 degrees C in the Al2O3 -B2O3-SiO2-H2O (ABSH) system. Electron-microprobe (EMP) analyses reveal significant boron-excess (up to 0.26 B-[4] per formula unit, pfu) and silicon-deficiency relative to the ideal anhydrous dumortierite stoichiometry Al7BSi3O18 . The EMP data in conjunction with results from single-crystal Raman spectroscopy and powder X-ray diffraction provide evidence that silicon at the tetrahedral site is replaced by excess boron via the substitution Si-[4] <--> B-[4] + H. The Raman spectrum of synthetic dumortierite in the frequency region 2000 4000 cm(-1) comprises eight bands, of which six are located at frequencies below 3400 cm(-1). This points to strong hydrogen bonding, most likely O2-H center dot center dot center dot O7 and O7-H center dot center dot center dot O2, arising from a high number of octahedral vacancies at the All site and substitution of trivalent Al3+ and B3+ for Si4+ at Si1 and Si2 sites, causing decreasing acceptor-donor distances and lower incident valence at the acceptor oxygen. Contrary to the synthetic high-pressure ABSH-dumortierite, magnesiodumortierite from the Dora-Maira Massif, which is assumed to have formed at similar conditions (2.5-3.0 GPa, 700 degrees C), does not show any B-excess. Tourmaline shows an analogous behaviour in that magnesium-rich (e.g., dravitic) tourmaline formed at high pressure shows no or only minor amounts of tetrahedral boron, whereas natural aluminum-rich tourmaline and synthetic olenitic tourmaline formed at high pressures can incorporate significant amounts of tetrahedral boron. Two mechanisms might account for this discrepancy: (i) Structural avoidance of Mg-[6]-(OR3+)-R-[4] configurations in magnesiodumortierite due to charge deficieny at the oxygens O2 and O7 and strong local distortion of M1 due to decreased O2-O7 bond length, and/or (ii) decreasing fluid mobility of boron in Al-rich systems at high pressures.

