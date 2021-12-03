Schließen

Unexpected Effects of Propiconazole, Tebuconazole, and Their Mixture on the Receptors CAR and PXR in Human Liver Cells

  Analyzing mixture toxicity requires an in-depth understanding of the mechanisms of action of its individual components. Substances with the same target organ, same toxic effect and same mode of action (MoA) are believed to cause additive effects, whereas substances with different MoAs are assumed to act independently. Here, we tested 2 triazole fungicides, propiconazole, and tebuconazole (Te), for individual and combined effects on liver toxicity-related endpoints. Both triazoles are proposed to belong to the same cumulative assessment group and are therefore thought to display similar and additive behavior. Our data show that Te is an antagonist of the constitutive androstane receptor (CAR) in rats and humans, while propiconazole is an agonist of this receptor. Both substances activate the pregnane X-receptor (PXR) and further induce mRNA expression of CYP3A4. CYP3A4 enzyme activity, however, is inhibited by propiconazole. For common targets of PXR and CAR, the activation of PXR by Te overrides CAR inhibition. In summary, propiconazole and Te affect different hepatotoxicity-relevant cellular targets and, depending on the individual endpoint analyzed, act via similar or dissimilar mechanisms. The use of molecular data based on research in human cell systems extends the picture to refine cumulative assessment group grouping and substantially contributes to the understanding of mixture effects of chemicals in biological systems.

Metadaten
Author details:Constanze Knebel, Jannika Neeb, Elisabeth Zahn, Flavia Schmidt, Alejandro CarazoORCiD, Ondej Holas, Petr Pavek, Gerhard Paul PüschelORCiDGND, Ulrich M. Zanger, Roderich Süssmuth, Alfonso Lampen, Philip Marx-Stoelting, Albert Braeuning
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/toxsci/kfy026
ISSN:1096-6080
ISSN:1096-0929
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29420809
Title of parent work (English):Toxicological sciences
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/03
Tag:constitutive androstane receptor; enzyme induction; liver toxicity; mixtures; pregnane X-receptor; triazole fungicides
Volume:163
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
First page:170
Last Page:181
Funding institution:German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment [1322-657, 1322-499]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

