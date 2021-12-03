Schließen

Atmospheric nitrogen deposition on petals enhances seed quality of the forest herb Anemone nemorosa

  • Elevated atmospheric input of nitrogen (N) is currently affecting plant biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. The growth and survival of numerous plant species is known to respond strongly to N fertilisation. Yet, few studies have assessed the effects of N deposition on seed quality and reproductive performance, which is an important life-history stage of plants. Here we address this knowledge gap by assessing the effects of atmospheric N deposition on seed quality of the ancient forest herb Anemone nemorosa using two complementary approaches. By taking advantage of the wide spatiotemporal variation in N deposition rates in pan-European temperate and boreal forests over 2years, we detected positive effects of N deposition on the N concentration (percentage N per unit seed mass, increased from 2.8% to 4.1%) and N content (total N mass per seed more than doubled) of A.nemorosa seeds. In a complementary experiment, we applied ammonium nitrate to aboveground plant tissues and the soil surface to determine whether dissolved N sources inElevated atmospheric input of nitrogen (N) is currently affecting plant biodiversity and ecosystem functioning. The growth and survival of numerous plant species is known to respond strongly to N fertilisation. Yet, few studies have assessed the effects of N deposition on seed quality and reproductive performance, which is an important life-history stage of plants. Here we address this knowledge gap by assessing the effects of atmospheric N deposition on seed quality of the ancient forest herb Anemone nemorosa using two complementary approaches. By taking advantage of the wide spatiotemporal variation in N deposition rates in pan-European temperate and boreal forests over 2years, we detected positive effects of N deposition on the N concentration (percentage N per unit seed mass, increased from 2.8% to 4.1%) and N content (total N mass per seed more than doubled) of A.nemorosa seeds. In a complementary experiment, we applied ammonium nitrate to aboveground plant tissues and the soil surface to determine whether dissolved N sources in precipitation could be incorporated into seeds. Although the addition of N to leaves and the soil surface had no effect, a concentrated N solution applied to petals during anthesis resulted in increased seed mass, seed N concentration and N content. Our results demonstrate that N deposition on the petals enhances bioaccumulation of N in the seeds of A.nemorosa. Enhanced atmospheric inputs of N can thus not only affect growth and population dynamics via root or canopy uptake, but can also influence seed quality and reproduction via intake through the inflorescences.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pieter De FrenneORCiD, H. Blondeel, J. Brunet, M. M. Caron, O. Chabrerie, M. Cougnon, S. A. O. Cousins, G. Decocq, M. Diekmann, B. J. Graae, M. E. Hanley, Thilo HeinkenORCiD, M. Hermy, A. Kolb, J. Lenoir, J. Liira, A. Orczewska, A. Shevtsova, T. Vanneste, K. Verheyen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/plb.12688
ISSN:1435-8603
ISSN:1438-8677
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29323793
Title of parent work (English):Plant biology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/03
Tag:Latitudinal gradient; nitrogen deposition; nutrient stoichiometry; seed provisioning; seed quality; sexual reproduction; wood anemone
Volume:20
Issue:3
Number of pages:8
First page:619
Last Page:626
Funding institution:Research Foundation - Flanders (FWO)FWO; scientific research network FLEUR; Research Foundation - Flanders (FWO) FWO [614839]; FWOFWO; ERC Consolidator Grant [614839 - PASTFORWARD]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo