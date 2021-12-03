Grandiose narcissism versus vulnerable narcissism and impulsivity
- Correlations between the grandiose narcissism and vulnerable narcissism with two self-report personality measures (i.e., BIS-11 and I-7) and two behavioral tasks (i.e., Stop-Signal Task and Delay-Discounting task) of impulsivity in 338 students were examined. As one of the first studies to apply a two-dimensional approach to narcissism (i.e. grandiose narcissism and vulnerable narcissism) in different self-report and behavioral impulsivity measures, the present results have reported that both grandiose and vulnerable narcissism showed a significant positive correlations with the self-reported impulsivity. Moreover, the grandiose narcissism has shown significant associations with both behavioral tasks of impulsivity. Contrary, vulnerable narcissism was negatively related to the stop reaction time people high in vulnerable narcissism scored shorter stop reaction time values and, consequently, presented less impulsive responding.
|Author details:
|Marta MaleszaORCiD, Magdalena Claudia Kaczmarek
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2018.01.021
|ISSN:
|0191-8869
|Title of parent work (English):
|Personality and individual differences : an international journal of research into the structure and development of personality, and the causation of individual differences
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/03
|Tag:
|Behavioral impulsivity; Grandiose narcissism; Self-report impulsivity; Vulnerable narcissism
|Volume:
|126
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|61
|Last Page:
|65
|Funding institution:
|National Science Centre of Poland [2013/11/N/HS6/01149]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert