Schließen

Model communities hint at promiscuous metabolic linkages between ubiquitous free-living freshwater bacteria

  • Genome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatilityGenome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatility facilitates interactions with a variable set of community members.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sarahi L. GarciaORCiD, Moritz Buck, Joshua J. HamiltonORCiD, Christian Wurzbacher, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Katherine D. McMahonORCiD, Alexander EilerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/mSphere.00202-18
ISSN:2379-5042
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29848762
Title of parent work (English):mSphere
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/03
Tag:community; interactions; metagenomics; microbial ecology; mixed cultures; promiscuous
Volume:3
Issue:3
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council [2012-4592]; German Science FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1540/17-1, GR1540/21-1]; JSMC; U.S. National Science Foundation Microbial Observatories ProgramNational Science Foundation (NSF) [MCB-0702395]; Long Term Ecological Research Program [NTL-LTER DEB-1440297]; Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences [BS2017-0044]; INSPIRE award [DEB-1344254]; USDA NIFA AFRIUnited States Department of Agriculture (USDA) [2016-67012-24709]; Joint Genome Institute through the Community Sequencing Program (CSP); Office of Science of the U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC02-05CH11231]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 714

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo