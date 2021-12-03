Model communities hint at promiscuous metabolic linkages between ubiquitous free-living freshwater bacteria
- Genome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatilityGenome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatility facilitates interactions with a variable set of community members.…
|Author details:
|Sarahi L. GarciaORCiD, Moritz Buck, Joshua J. HamiltonORCiD, Christian Wurzbacher, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Katherine D. McMahonORCiD, Alexander EilerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1128/mSphere.00202-18
|ISSN:
|2379-5042
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29848762
|Title of parent work (English):
|mSphere
|Publisher:
|American Society for Microbiology
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/30
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/03
|Tag:
|community; interactions; metagenomics; microbial ecology; mixed cultures; promiscuous
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|Swedish Research Council (VR)Swedish Research Council [2012-4592]; German Science FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1540/17-1, GR1540/21-1]; JSMC; U.S. National Science Foundation Microbial Observatories ProgramNational Science Foundation (NSF) [MCB-0702395]; Long Term Ecological Research Program [NTL-LTER DEB-1440297]; Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences [BS2017-0044]; INSPIRE award [DEB-1344254]; USDA NIFA AFRIUnited States Department of Agriculture (USDA) [2016-67012-24709]; Joint Genome Institute through the Community Sequencing Program (CSP); Office of Science of the U.S. Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-AC02-05CH11231]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 714