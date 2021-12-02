Introduction
|Author details:
|Bryan S. TurnerORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-1-00-040191-2
|ISBN:
|978-1-00-315836-3
|Title of parent work (German):
|The condition of democracy : Volume 1: Neoliberal politics and sociological perspectives
|Subtitle (English):
|waves of democracy
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Completion year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2021/12/02
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|15
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft