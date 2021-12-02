Schließen

Gentrification and Affordable Housing Policies

  • We use a quantitative spatial equilibrium model to evaluate the distributional and welfare impacts of a recent temporary rent control policy in Berlin, Germany. We calibrate the model to key features of Berlin’s housing market, in particular the recent gentrification of inner city locations. As expected, gentrification benefits rich homeowners, while poor renter households lose. Our counterfactual analysis mimicks the rent control policy. We find that this policy reduces welfare for rich and poor households and in fact, the percentage change in welfare is largest for the poorest households. We also study alternative affordable housing policies such as subsidies and re-zoning policies, which are better suited to address the adverse consequences of gentrification.

Metadaten
Author details:Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Niklas GohlORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-529300
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52930
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (39)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/02
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/12/02
Tag:gentrification; housing market; rent control
Issue:39
Number of pages:51
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R0 General / R00 General
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R2 Household Analysis / R21 Housing Demand
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R3 Production Analysis and Firm Location / R30 General
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R3 Production Analysis and Firm Location / R31 Housing Supply and Markets
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

