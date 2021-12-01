Schließen

Development of a dosing nomogram for continuous-infusion meropenem in critically ill patients based on a validated population pharmacokinetic model

  • Background: Optimal antibiotic exposure is a vital but challenging prerequisite for achieving clinical success in ICU patients. Objectives: To develop and externally validate a population pharmacokinetic model for continuous-infusion meropenem in critically ill patients and to establish a nomogram based on a routinely available marker of renal function. Methods: A population pharmacokinetic model was developed in NONMEM (R) 7.3 based on steady-state meropenem concentrations (C-ss) collected during therapeutic drug monitoring. Different serum creatinine-based markers of renal function were compared for their influence on meropenem clearance (the Cockcroft-Gault creatinine clearance CLCRcG, the CLCR bedside estimate according to Jelliffe, the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration equation and the four-variable Modification of Diet in Renal Disease equation). After validation of the pharmacokinetic model with independent data, a dosing nomogram was developed, relating renal function to the daily doses required to achieveBackground: Optimal antibiotic exposure is a vital but challenging prerequisite for achieving clinical success in ICU patients. Objectives: To develop and externally validate a population pharmacokinetic model for continuous-infusion meropenem in critically ill patients and to establish a nomogram based on a routinely available marker of renal function. Methods: A population pharmacokinetic model was developed in NONMEM (R) 7.3 based on steady-state meropenem concentrations (C-ss) collected during therapeutic drug monitoring. Different serum creatinine-based markers of renal function were compared for their influence on meropenem clearance (the Cockcroft-Gault creatinine clearance CLCRcG, the CLCR bedside estimate according to Jelliffe, the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration equation and the four-variable Modification of Diet in Renal Disease equation). After validation of the pharmacokinetic model with independent data, a dosing nomogram was developed, relating renal function to the daily doses required to achieve selected target concentrations (4/8/16 mg/L) in 90% of the patients. Probability of target attainment was determined for efficacy (C-ss >= 8 mg/L) and potentially increased likelihood of adverse drug reactions (C-ss >32 mg/L). Results: In total, 433 plasma concentrations (3.20-48.0 mg/L) from 195 patients (median/P-0.05 - P-0.95 at baseline: weight 77.0/55.0-114 kg, CLCRCG 63.0/19.6-168 mL/min) were used for model building. We found that CLCRCG best described meropenem clearance (CL = 7.71 L/h, CLCRCG = 80 mL/min). The developed model was successfully validated with external data (n = 171, 73 patients). According to the nomogram, daily doses of 910/1480/2050/2800/ 3940 mg were required to reach a target C-ss = 8 mg/L in 90% of patients with CLCRCG = 20/50/80/120/180 mL/min, respectively. A low probability of adverse drug reactions (<0.5%) was associated with these doses. Conclusions: A dosing nomogram was developed for continuous-infusion meropenem based on renal function in a critically ill population.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Iris K. MinichmayrORCiD, Jason A. Roberts, Otto R. Frey, Anka C. Roehr, Charlotte Kloft, Alexander Brinkmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/jac/dkx526
ISSN:0305-7453
ISSN:1460-2091
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29425283
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:73
Issue:5
Number of pages:10
First page:1330
Last Page:1339
Funding institution:Australian National Health and Medical Research Council for a Practitioner FellowshipNational Health and Medical Research Council of Australia [APP1048652]; Centre of Research Excellence [APP1099452]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

