Image Captioning with Deep Bidirectional LSTMs and Multi-Task Learning
- Generating a novel and descriptive caption of an image is drawing increasing interests in computer vision, natural language processing, and multimedia communities. In this work, we propose an end-to-end trainable deep bidirectional LSTM (Bi-LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory)) model to address the problem. By combining a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) and two separate LSTM networks, our model is capable of learning long-term visual-language interactions by making use of history and future context information at high-level semantic space. We also explore deep multimodal bidirectional models, in which we increase the depth of nonlinearity transition in different ways to learn hierarchical visual-language embeddings. Data augmentation techniques such as multi-crop, multi-scale, and vertical mirror are proposed to prevent over-fitting in training deep models. To understand how our models "translate" image to sentence, we visualize and qualitatively analyze the evolution of Bi-LSTM internal states over time. The effectiveness andGenerating a novel and descriptive caption of an image is drawing increasing interests in computer vision, natural language processing, and multimedia communities. In this work, we propose an end-to-end trainable deep bidirectional LSTM (Bi-LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory)) model to address the problem. By combining a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) and two separate LSTM networks, our model is capable of learning long-term visual-language interactions by making use of history and future context information at high-level semantic space. We also explore deep multimodal bidirectional models, in which we increase the depth of nonlinearity transition in different ways to learn hierarchical visual-language embeddings. Data augmentation techniques such as multi-crop, multi-scale, and vertical mirror are proposed to prevent over-fitting in training deep models. To understand how our models "translate" image to sentence, we visualize and qualitatively analyze the evolution of Bi-LSTM internal states over time. The effectiveness and generality of proposed models are evaluated on four benchmark datasets: Flickr8K, Flickr30K, MSCOCO, and Pascal1K datasets. We demonstrate that Bi-LSTM models achieve highly competitive performance on both caption generation and image-sentence retrieval even without integrating an additional mechanism (e.g., object detection, attention model). Our experiments also prove that multi-task learning is beneficial to increase model generality and gain performance. We also demonstrate the performance of transfer learning of the Bi-LSTM model significantly outperforms previous methods on the Pascal1K dataset.…
|Author details:
|Cheng Wang, Haojin YangGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1145/3115432
|ISSN:
|1551-6857
|ISSN:
|1551-6865
|Title of parent work (English):
|ACM transactions on multimedia computing, communications, and applications
|Publisher:
|Association for Computing Machinery
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/25
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/01
|Tag:
|Deep learning; LSTM; image captioning; multimodal representations; mutli-task learning
|Volume:
|14
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|20
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert