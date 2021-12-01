Schließen

Two-Photon excitation fluorescence spectroscopy of quantum dots

  • The applications of quantum dots (QDs) in two-photon (2P) excitation applications demand reliable data about their 2P absorption (2PA) cross sections (sigma(2PA)). In the present study, sigma(2PA) values have been determined for a series of commercial colloidal CdSe/ZnS QDs and CdSeTe/ZnS QDs in aqueous media. For the first time for these QDs, the sigma(2PA) values have been determined over a wide spectral range, that is, between 720 and 900 nm, and are compared to the extinction coefficient (epsilon) values obtained under one-photon (1P) excitation. Furthermore, we present a QD in combination with an organic dye in a biotin-streptavidin Forster resonance energy transfer bioassay under 1P and 2P excitation. The results for the bioassay under 2P excitation are compared to those obtained under 1P excitation. The results demonstrate that in the case of the 2P excitation, higher sensitivity can be achieved because of an improved signal-to-noise ratio.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Till Thomas MeilingORCiD, Piotr J. Cywinski, Hans-Gerd LöhmannsröbenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.7b12345
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):photophysical properties and application in bioassays
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:122
Issue:17
Number of pages:7
First page:9641
Last Page:9647
Funding institution:FP7 Collaborative Project NANOGNOSTICS [HEALTH-F5-2009-242264]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo