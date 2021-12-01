Schließen

Evidence for a pressure-induced spin transition in olivine-type LiFePO4 triphylite

  • We present a combination of first-principles and experimental results regarding the structural and magnetic properties of olivine-type LiFePO4 under pressure. Our investigations indicate that the starting Pbnm phase of LiFePO4 persists up to 70 GPa. Further compression leads to an isostructural transition in the pressure range of 70-75 GPa, inconsistent with a former theoretical study. Considering our first-principles prediction for a high-spin to low-spin transition of Fe2+ close to 72 GPa, we attribute the experimentally observed isostructural transition to a change in the spin state of Fe2+ in LiFePO4. Compared to relevant Fe-bearing minerals, LiFePO4 exhibits the largest onset pressure for a pressure-induced spin state transition.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maribel Nunez Valdez, Ilias EfthimiopoulosORCiD, Michail TaranORCiD, Jan Mueller, Elena BykovaORCiD, Catherine McCammonORCiD, Monika Koch-MüllerORCiD, Max Wilke
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.97.184405
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:97
Issue:18
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungs Gemeinschaft (DFG) Funds [Ko1260/18, Wi2000/10]; JU-RECA at Julich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) [ID HPO24]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo