Schließen

Unambiguous signature of the berry phase in intense laser dissociation of diatomic molecules

  • We report strong evidence of Berry phase effects in intense laser dissociation of D-2(+) molecules, manifested as Aharonov-Bohm-like oscillations in the photofragment angular distribution (PAD). Our calculations show that this interference pattern strongly depends on the parity of the diatom initial rotational state, (-1)(j). Indeed, the PAD local maxima (minima) observed in one case (j odd) correspond to local minima (maxima) in the other case (j even). Using simple topological arguments, we clearly show that such interference conversion is a direct signature of the Berry phase. The sole effect of the latter on the rovibrational wave function is a sign change of the relative phase between two interfering components, which wind in opposite senses around a light-induced conical intersection (LICI). Therefore, encirclement of the LICI leads to constructive (j odd) or destructive (j even) self-interference of the initial nuclear wavepacket in the dissociative limit. To corroborate our theoretical findings, we suggest an experiment ofWe report strong evidence of Berry phase effects in intense laser dissociation of D-2(+) molecules, manifested as Aharonov-Bohm-like oscillations in the photofragment angular distribution (PAD). Our calculations show that this interference pattern strongly depends on the parity of the diatom initial rotational state, (-1)(j). Indeed, the PAD local maxima (minima) observed in one case (j odd) correspond to local minima (maxima) in the other case (j even). Using simple topological arguments, we clearly show that such interference conversion is a direct signature of the Berry phase. The sole effect of the latter on the rovibrational wave function is a sign change of the relative phase between two interfering components, which wind in opposite senses around a light-induced conical intersection (LICI). Therefore, encirclement of the LICI leads to constructive (j odd) or destructive (j even) self-interference of the initial nuclear wavepacket in the dissociative limit. To corroborate our theoretical findings, we suggest an experiment of strong-field indirect dissociation of D-2(+) molecules, comparing the PAD of the ortho and para molecular species in directions nearly perpendicular to the laser polarization axis.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Foudhil BouaklineORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.8b00607
ISSN:1948-7185
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29649364
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/12
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:9
Issue:9
Number of pages:13
First page:2271
Last Page:2277
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BO 4623/1-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo