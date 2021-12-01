Schließen

A new route to gold nanoflowers

  • Catanionic vesicles spontaneously formed by mixing the anionic surfactant bis(2-ethylhexyl)sulfosuccinate sodium salt with the cationic surfactant cetyltrimethylammonium bromide were used as a reducing medium to produce gold clusters, which are embedded and well-ordered into the template phase. The gold clusters can be used as seeds in the growth process that follows by adding ascorbic acid as a mild reducing component. When the ascorbic acid was added very slowly in an ice bath round-edged gold nanoflowers were produced. When the same experiments were performed at room temperature in the presence of Ag+ ions, sharp-edged nanoflowers could be synthesized. The mechanism of nanoparticle formation can be understood to be a non-diffusion-limited Ostwald ripening process of preordered gold nanoparticles embedded in catanionic vesicle fragments. Surface-enhanced Raman scattering experiments show an excellent enhancement factor of 1.7 . 10(5) for the nanoflowers deposited on a silicon wafer.

Metadaten
Author details:Ferenc LiebigGND, Ricky Henning, Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Claudia Prietzel, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6528/aaaffd
ISSN:0957-4484
ISSN:1361-6528
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29451134
Title of parent work (English):Nanotechnology
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Tag:HRTEM; SEM; catanionic vesicles; crystal growth; gold cluster; gold nanoflowers
Volume:29
Issue:18
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KO 1387/14-1, INST 336/64-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

