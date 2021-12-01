A new route to gold nanoflowers
- Catanionic vesicles spontaneously formed by mixing the anionic surfactant bis(2-ethylhexyl)sulfosuccinate sodium salt with the cationic surfactant cetyltrimethylammonium bromide were used as a reducing medium to produce gold clusters, which are embedded and well-ordered into the template phase. The gold clusters can be used as seeds in the growth process that follows by adding ascorbic acid as a mild reducing component. When the ascorbic acid was added very slowly in an ice bath round-edged gold nanoflowers were produced. When the same experiments were performed at room temperature in the presence of Ag+ ions, sharp-edged nanoflowers could be synthesized. The mechanism of nanoparticle formation can be understood to be a non-diffusion-limited Ostwald ripening process of preordered gold nanoparticles embedded in catanionic vesicle fragments. Surface-enhanced Raman scattering experiments show an excellent enhancement factor of 1.7 . 10(5) for the nanoflowers deposited on a silicon wafer.
|Ferenc LiebigGND, Ricky Henning, Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Claudia Prietzel, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6528/aaaffd
|Nanotechnology
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Article
|2018/03/09
|2018
|2021/12/01
|HRTEM; SEM; catanionic vesicles; crystal growth; gold cluster; gold nanoflowers
|29
|18
|German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KO 1387/14-1, INST 336/64-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
