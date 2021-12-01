Fabrication of reprogrammable shape-memory polymer actuators for robotics
- Shape-memory polymer actuators, whose actuation geometry and switching temperatures are reprogrammable by physical fabrication schemes, were recently suggested for robotics with the option for self-healing and degradability.
|Author details:
|Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1126/scirobotics.aat9090
|ISSN:
|2470-9476
|Title of parent work (English):
|Science robotics
|Publisher:
|American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/30
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/12/01
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|18
|Number of pages:
|2
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Association through program-oriented funding
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert