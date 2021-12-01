Schließen

Fabrication of reprogrammable shape-memory polymer actuators for robotics

  • Shape-memory polymer actuators, whose actuation geometry and switching temperatures are reprogrammable by physical fabrication schemes, were recently suggested for robotics with the option for self-healing and degradability.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/scirobotics.aat9090
ISSN:2470-9476
Title of parent work (English):Science robotics
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:3
Issue:18
Number of pages:2
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association through program-oriented funding
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo