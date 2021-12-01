Schließen

Photophysics and Chemistry of Nitrogen-Doped Carbon Nanodots with High Photoluminescence Quantum Yield

  Fluorescent carbon nanodots (CNDs) are very promising nanomaterials for a broad range of applications because of their high photostability, presumed selective luminescence, and low cost at which they can be produced. In this respect, CNDs are superior to well-established semiconductor quantum dots and organic dyes. However, reported synthesis protocols for CNDs typically lead to low photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) and low reproducibility, resulting in a poor understanding of the CND chemistry and photophysics. Here, we report a one-step synthesis of nitrogen-doped carbon nanodots (N-CNDs) from various carboxylic acids, Tris, and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid resulting in high PLQY of up to 90%. The reaction conditions in terms of starting materials, temperature, and reaction time are carefully optimized and their influence on the photophysical properties is characterized. We find that citric acid-derived N-CNDs can result in a very high PLQY of 90%, but they do not show selective luminescence. By contrast, acetic acid-derived N-CNDs show selective luminescence but a PLQY of 50%. The chemical composition of the surface and core of these two selected N-CND types is characterized among others by high-resolution synchrotron X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy using single isolated N-CND clusters. The results indicate that photoexcitation occurs in the N-CND core, whereas the emission properties are determined by the N-CND surface groups.

Metadaten
Author details:Till Thomas MeilingORCiDGND, Robin Mathis SchürmannORCiDGND, Stefanie VogelORCiDGND, Kenny EbelORCiD, Christophe Nicolas, Aleksandar R. Milosavljevic, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b00748
ISSN:1932-7447
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/12/01
Volume:122
Issue:18
Number of pages:14
First page:10217
Last Page:10230
Funding institution:University of Potsdam; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Synchrotron SOLEIL [20161220]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GSC 1013]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

