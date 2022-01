Partial synchronization in coupled systems with repulsive and attractive interaction

Partial synchronous states exist in systems of coupled oscillators between full synchrony and asynchrony. They are an important research topic because of their variety of different dynamical states. Frequently, they are studied using phase dynamics. This is a caveat, as phase dynamics are generally obtained in the weak coupling limit of a first-order approximation in the coupling strength. The generalization to higher orders in the coupling strength is an open problem. Of particular interest in the research of partial synchrony are systems containing both attractive and repulsive coupling between the units. Such a mix of coupling yields very specific dynamical states that may help understand the transition between full synchrony and asynchrony. This thesis investigates partial synchronous states in mixed-coupling systems. First, a method for higher-order phase reduction is introduced to observe interactions beyond the pairwise one in the first-order phase description, hoping that these may apply to mixed-coupling systems. This new

Partial synchronous states exist in systems of coupled oscillators between full synchrony and asynchrony. They are an important research topic because of their variety of different dynamical states. Frequently, they are studied using phase dynamics. This is a caveat, as phase dynamics are generally obtained in the weak coupling limit of a first-order approximation in the coupling strength. The generalization to higher orders in the coupling strength is an open problem. Of particular interest in the research of partial synchrony are systems containing both attractive and repulsive coupling between the units. Such a mix of coupling yields very specific dynamical states that may help understand the transition between full synchrony and asynchrony. This thesis investigates partial synchronous states in mixed-coupling systems. First, a method for higher-order phase reduction is introduced to observe interactions beyond the pairwise one in the first-order phase description, hoping that these may apply to mixed-coupling systems. This new method for coupled systems with known phase dynamics of the units gives correct results but, like most comparable methods, is computationally expensive. It is applied to three Stuart-Landau oscillators coupled in a line with a uniform coupling strength. A numerical method is derived to verify the analytical results. These results are interesting but give importance to simpler phase models that still exhibit exotic states. Such simple models that are rarely considered are Kuramoto oscillators with attractive and repulsive interactions. Depending on how the units are coupled and the frequency difference between the units, it is possible to achieve many different states. Rich synchronization dynamics, such as a Bellerophon state, are observed when considering a Kuramoto model with attractive interaction in two subpopulations (groups) and repulsive interactions between groups. In two groups, one attractive and one repulsive, of identical oscillators with a frequency difference, an interesting solitary state appears directly between full and partial synchrony. This system can be described very well analytically.

