Asymmetric Synthesis of Nonracemic 2-Amino[6]helicenes and Their Self-Assembly into Langmuir Films
- Alternative ways of preparing nonracemic 2-amino[6]helicene derivatives were explored. The enantioselective [2 + 2 + 2] cycloisomerization of a nonchiral triyne under Ni(cod)(2)/(R)-QUINAP catalysis delivered the enantioenriched (+)-(P)-2-aminodibenzo[6]helicene derivative in 67% ee. An ultimate "point-to-helical" chirality transfer was observed in the cyclization of enantiopure triynes mediated by Ni(CO)(2)(PPh3)(2) affording (-)-(M)- or (+)-(P)-7,8-bis(p-tolyl)hexahelicen-2-amine in >99% ee as well as its benzoderivative in >99% ee. The latter mode of stereocontrol was inefficient for a 2-aminobenzo[6]helicene congener with an embedded five-membered ring. The rac-, (-)-(M)-, and (+)-(P)-7,8-bis(p-tolyl)hexahelicen-2-amines formed Langmuir monolayers at the air water interface featuring practically identical surface pressure vs mean molecular area isotherms. The corresponding Langmuir-Blodgett films on quartz or silicon substrates were characterized by UV vis/ECD spectroscopy and AFM microscopy, respectively.
|Author details:
|Manfred KarrasORCiDGND, Jan Holec, Lucie Bednarova, Radek Pohl, Bernd SchmidtORCiD, Irena G. Stara, Ivo StaryORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.8b00538
|ISSN:
|0022-3263
|ISSN:
|1520-6904
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29676572
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of organic chemistry
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/18
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/30
|Volume:
|83
|Issue:
|10
|Number of pages:
|16
|First page:
|5523
|Last Page:
|5538
|Funding institution:
|Czech Science FoundationGrant Agency of the Czech Republic [16-08294S]; Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, Czech Academy of Sciences [RVO: 61388963]; German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD-fellowship) [57314603]; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech RepublicMinistry of Education, Youth & Sports - Czech Republic [LM2015073]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert