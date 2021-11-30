Schließen

Comment on "Maxima in the thermodynamic response and correlation functions of deeply supercooled water"

  • Kim et al. recently measured the structure factor of deeply supercooled water droplets (Reports, 22 December 2017, p. 1589). We raise several concerns about their data analysis and interpretation. In our opinion, the reported data do not lead to clear conclusions about the origins of water’s anomalies.

Metadaten
Author details:Frederic CaupinORCiD, Vincent Holten, Chen Qiu, Emmanuel GuillermORCiD, Max WilkeORCiD, Martin FrenzORCiD, Jose Teixeira, Alan K. SoperORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aat1634
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29773718
Title of parent work (English):Science
Publisher:American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/30
Volume:360
Issue:6390
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

