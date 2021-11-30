Schließen

Integration of large-scale data for extraction of integrated Arabidopsis root cell-type specific models

  Plant organs consist of multiple cell types that do not operate in isolation, but communicate with each other to maintain proper functions. Here, we extract models specific to three developmental stages of eight root cell types or tissue layers in Arabidopsis thaliana based on a state-of-the-art constraint-based modeling approach with all publicly available transcriptomics and metabolomics data from this system to date. We integrate these models into a multi-cell root model which we investigate with respect to network structure, distribution of fluxes, and concordance to transcriptomics and proteomics data. From a methodological point, we show that the coupling of tissue-specific models in a multi-tissue model yields a higher specificity of the interconnected models with respect to network structure and flux distributions. We use the extracted models to predict and investigate the flux of the growth hormone indole-3-actetate and its antagonist, trans-Zeatin, through the root. While some of predictions are in line with experimental evidence, constraints other than those coming from the metabolic level may be necessary to replicate the flow of indole-3-actetate from other simulation studies. Therefore, our work provides the means for data-driven multi-tissue metabolic model extraction of other Arabidopsis organs in the constraint-based modeling framework.

Author details:Michael Scheunemann, Siobhan M. Brady, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26232-8
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29784955
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/30
Volume:8
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:DFG within the DFG Priority Programme 1819 [NI 1472/4-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

