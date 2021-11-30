Schließen

CuS nanoplates from ionic liquid precursors-Application in organic photovoltaic cells

  • Hexagonal p-type semiconductor CuS nanoplates were synthesized via a hot injection method from bis(trimethylsilyl) sulfide and the ionic liquid precursor bis(N-dodecylpyridinium) tetrachloridocuprate( II). The particles have a broad size distribution with diameters between 30 and 680 nm and well-developed crystal habits. The nanoplates were successfully incorporated into organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells as hole conduction materials. The power conversion efficiency of OPV cells fabricated with the nanoplates is 16% higher than that of a control device fabricated without the nanoplates. (C) 2018 Author(s).

Author details:Yohan Kim, Benjamin Heyne, Ahed Abouserie, Christopher Pries, Christian Ippen, Christina GünterORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Armin Wedel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4991622
ISSN:0021-9606
ISSN:1089-7690
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30307196
Title of parent work (English):The journal of chemical physics : bridges a gap between journals of physics and journals of chemistr
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/30
Volume:148
Issue:19
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP1708, TA571/13-1, WE3696/1-1]; University of Potsdam; Fraunhofer IAP
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

