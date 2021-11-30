Schließen

Probing the pathways of free charge generation in organic bulk heterojunction solar cells

  • The fact that organic solar cells perform efficiently despite the low dielectric constant of most photoactive blends initiated a long-standing debate regarding the dominant pathways of free charge formation. Here, we address this issue through the accurate measurement of the activation energy for free charge photogeneration over a wide range of photon energy, using the method of time-delayed collection field. For our prototypical low bandgap polymer:fullerene blends, we find that neither the temperature nor the field dependence of free charge generation depend on the excitation energy, ruling out an appreciable contribution to free charge generation though hot carrier pathways. On the other hand, activation energies are on the order of the room temperature thermal energy for all studied blends. We conclude that charge generation in such devices proceeds through thermalized charge transfer states, and that thermal energy is sufficient to separate most of these states into free charges.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jona KurpiersGND, Thomas FerronORCiD, Steffen RolandORCiDGND, Marius JakobyORCiD, Tobias ThiedeORCiD, Frank Jaiser, Steve Albrecht, Silvia Janietz, Brian A. Collins, Ian A. HowardORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-04386-3
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29795114
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/30
Volume:9
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgesellschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [NE 410/13-1, NE410/15-1, INST 336/94-1 FUGG]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo