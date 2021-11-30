Solar wind temperature anisotropy constraints from streaming instabilities
- Due to the relatively low rate of particle-particle collisions in the solar wind, kinetic instabilities (e.g., the mirror and firehose) play an important role in regulating large deviations from temperature isotropy. These instabilities operate in the high beta(parallel to) > 1 plasmas, and cannot explain the other limits of the temperature anisotropy reported by observations in the low beta beta(parallel to) < 1 regimes. However, the instability conditions are drastically modified in the presence of streaming (or counterstreaming) components, which are ubiquitous in space plasmas. These effects have been analyzed for the solar wind conditions in a large interval of heliospheric distances, 0.3-2.5 AU. It was found that proton counter-streams are much more crucial for plasma stability than electron ones. Moreover, new instability thresholds can potentially explain all observed bounds on the temperature anisotropy, and also the level of differential streaming in the solar wind.
|Author details:
|Sergei VafinORCiDGND, M. Lazar, H. Fichtner, R. Schlickeiser, M. Drillisch
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201731852
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/30
|Tag:
|instabilities; solar wind; turbulence; waves
|Volume:
|613
|Number of pages:
|5
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Schl 201/35-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access