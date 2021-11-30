Coarse- versus fine-grain quartz OSL and cosmogenic Be-10 dating of deformed fluvial terraces on the northeast Pamir margin, northwest China

Along the NE Pamir margin, flights of late Quaternary fluvial terraces span actively deforming fault-related folds. We present detailed results on two terraces dated using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) and cosmogenic radionuclide Be-10 (CRN) techniques. Quartz OSL dating of two different grain sizes (4-11 mu m and 90-180 mu m) revealed the fine-grain quartz fraction may overestimate the terrace ages by up to a factor of ten. Two-mm, small-aliquot, coarse-grain quartz OSL ages, calculated using the minimum age model, yielded stratigraphically consistent ages within error and dated times of terrace deposition to similar to 9 and similar to 16 ka. We speculate that, in this arid environment, fine-grain samples can be transported and deposited in single, turbid, and (sometimes) night-time floods that prevent thorough bleaching and, thereby, can lead to relatively large residual OSL signals. In contrast, sand in the fluvial system is likely to have a much longer residence time during transport, thereby providing greater

Along the NE Pamir margin, flights of late Quaternary fluvial terraces span actively deforming fault-related folds. We present detailed results on two terraces dated using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) and cosmogenic radionuclide Be-10 (CRN) techniques. Quartz OSL dating of two different grain sizes (4-11 mu m and 90-180 mu m) revealed the fine-grain quartz fraction may overestimate the terrace ages by up to a factor of ten. Two-mm, small-aliquot, coarse-grain quartz OSL ages, calculated using the minimum age model, yielded stratigraphically consistent ages within error and dated times of terrace deposition to similar to 9 and similar to 16 ka. We speculate that, in this arid environment, fine-grain samples can be transported and deposited in single, turbid, and (sometimes) night-time floods that prevent thorough bleaching and, thereby, can lead to relatively large residual OSL signals. In contrast, sand in the fluvial system is likely to have a much longer residence time during transport, thereby providing greater opportunities for thorough bleaching. CRN Be-10 depth profiles date the timing of terrace abandonment to similar to 8 and similar to 14 ka: ages that generally agree with the coarse-grain quartz OSL ages. Our new terrace age of similar to 13-14 ka is broadly consistent with other terraces in the region that indicate terrace deposition and subsequent abandonment occurred primarily during glacial-interglacial transitions, thereby suggesting a climatic control on the formation of these terraces on the margins of the Tarim Basin. Furthermore, tectonic shortening rates calculated from these deformed terraces range from similar to 1.2 to similar to 4.6 mm/a and, when combined with shortening rates from other structures in the region, illuminate the late Quaternary basinward migration of deformation to faults and folds along the Pamir-Tian Shan collisional interface.

