A new approach to the second order edge calculus
- We establish essential steps of an iterative approach to operator algebras, ellipticity and Fredholm property on stratified spaces with singularities of second order. We cover, in particular, corner-degenerate differential operators. Our constructions are focused on the case where no additional conditions of trace and potential type are posed, but this case works well and will be considered in a forthcoming paper as a conclusion of the present calculus.
|Author details:
|Mahdi Hedayat MahmoudiORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11868-017-0191-2
|ISSN:
|1662-9981
|ISSN:
|1662-999X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of pseudo-differential operators and applications
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/07
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/29
|Tag:
|Ellipticity and parametrices; Mellin transform; Operators on singular manifolds; Stratified spaces
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|36
|First page:
|265
|Last Page:
|300
|Funding institution:
|Richard-Winter-Stiftung, Stuttgart, Germany
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert