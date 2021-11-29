A new approach to the second order edge calculus

Mahdi Hedayat Mahmoudi, Bert-Wolfgang Schulze We establish essential steps of an iterative approach to operator algebras, ellipticity and Fredholm property on stratified spaces with singularities of second order. We cover, in particular, corner-degenerate differential operators. Our constructions are focused on the case where no additional conditions of trace and potential type are posed, but this case works well and will be considered in a forthcoming paper as a conclusion of the present calculus.