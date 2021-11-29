Schließen

A new approach to the second order edge calculus

  • We establish essential steps of an iterative approach to operator algebras, ellipticity and Fredholm property on stratified spaces with singularities of second order. We cover, in particular, corner-degenerate differential operators. Our constructions are focused on the case where no additional conditions of trace and potential type are posed, but this case works well and will be considered in a forthcoming paper as a conclusion of the present calculus.

Metadaten
Author details:Mahdi Hedayat MahmoudiORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11868-017-0191-2
ISSN:1662-9981
ISSN:1662-999X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of pseudo-differential operators and applications
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/29
Tag:Ellipticity and parametrices; Mellin transform; Operators on singular manifolds; Stratified spaces
Volume:9
Issue:2
Number of pages:36
First page:265
Last Page:300
Funding institution:Richard-Winter-Stiftung, Stuttgart, Germany
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

