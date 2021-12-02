The development of multi - compartmentalised systems for the directed organisation of artificial cells

Tabea Kirchhofer Membrane contact sites are of particular interest in the field of synthetic biology and biophysics. They are involved in a great variety of cellular functions. They form in between two cellular organelles or an organelle and the plasma membrane in order to establish a communication path for molecule transport or signal transmission. The development of an artificial membrane system which can mimic membrane contact sites using bottom up synthetic biology was the goal of this research study. For this, a multi - compartmentalised giant unilamellar vesicle (GUV) system was created with the membrane of the outer vesicle mimicking the plasma membrane and the inner GUVs posing as cellular organelles. In the following steps, three different strategies were used to achieve an internal membrane - membrane adhesion.

Viele bedeutende Prozesse einer Zelle spielen sich an den Berührungsstellen zwischen Zellmembranen und auch zwischen Zellmembranen und der Plasmamembran ab. An diesen, aus spezifischen Lipiden und Proteinen aufgebauten Kontaktstellen, können auf Grund der geringen Entfernung Signale und auch Moleküle ausgetauscht werden. Ziel dieses Forschungsprojektes war die Entwicklung eines künstlichen Zellmembransystems, das in der Lage ist diese Kontaktstellen nachzubilden. Dafür wurden multikompartmentalisierte riesige unilamellare Vesikel (GUVs) aufgebaut. Dies bedeutet, dass sich ein GUV innerhalb eines anderen GUVs befindet. Das äußere Vesikel bildet in diesem System die Plasma Membran, während das Innere als Zellorganelle fungiert. Dieses System wird auch als Vesosom bezeichnet. Im Folgenden wurden drei verschiedene Strategien entwickelt, um interne Haftung (Adhäsion) zwischen den Membranen zu erzeugen.