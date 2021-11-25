How do children organize their speech in the first years of life?
- Purpose: This study reports on a cross-sectional investigation of lingual coarticulation in 57 typically developing German children (4 cohorts from 3.5 to 7 years of age) as compared with 12 adults. It examines whether the organization of lingual gestures for intrasyllabic coarticulation differs as a function of age and consonantal context. Method: Using the technique of ultrasound imaging, we recorded movement of the tongue articulator during the production of pseudowords, including various vocalic and consonantal contexts. Results: Results from linear mixed-effects models show greater lingual coarticulation in all groups of children as compared with adults with a significant decrease from the kindergarten years (at ages 3, 4, and 5 years) to the end of the 1st year into primary school (at age 7 years). Additional differences in coarticulation degree were found across and within age groups as a function of the onset consonant identity (/b/, / d/, and /g/). Conclusions: Results support the view that, although coarticulation degreePurpose: This study reports on a cross-sectional investigation of lingual coarticulation in 57 typically developing German children (4 cohorts from 3.5 to 7 years of age) as compared with 12 adults. It examines whether the organization of lingual gestures for intrasyllabic coarticulation differs as a function of age and consonantal context. Method: Using the technique of ultrasound imaging, we recorded movement of the tongue articulator during the production of pseudowords, including various vocalic and consonantal contexts. Results: Results from linear mixed-effects models show greater lingual coarticulation in all groups of children as compared with adults with a significant decrease from the kindergarten years (at ages 3, 4, and 5 years) to the end of the 1st year into primary school (at age 7 years). Additional differences in coarticulation degree were found across and within age groups as a function of the onset consonant identity (/b/, / d/, and /g/). Conclusions: Results support the view that, although coarticulation degree decreases with age, children do not organize consecutive articulatory gestures with a uniform organizational scheme (e.g., segmental or syllabic). Instead, results suggest that coarticulatory organization is sensitive to the underlying articulatory properties of the segments combined.…
|Author details:
|Aude NoirayORCiDGND, Dzhuma Abakarova, Elina RubertusORCiD, Stella Krüger, Mark TiedeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1044/2018_JSLHR-S-17-0148
|ISSN:
|1092-4388
|ISSN:
|1558-9102
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29799996
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of speech, language, and hearing research
|Subtitle (English):
|insight from ultrasound imaging
|Publisher:
|American Speech-Language-Hearing Assoc.
|Place of publishing:
|Rockville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/06/19
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/25
|Volume:
|61
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|1355
|Last Page:
|1368
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [1098, 255676067]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access